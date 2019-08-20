Here’s A Close Look At Fox’s First TV Ad For Smackdown

08.20.19 1 min ago

WWE

It’s a heck of a time for wrestling on television. AEW‘s coming to TNT. NXT‘s moving to USA. And of course, the move we’ve known about the longest, Smackdown Live is leaving USA for Fox, where they’re hoping to make its premiere episode a really big deal. This past weekend, TNT ran their first TV spot for Smackdown, so let’s take a look at that and see what we can prognosticate about the Fox version of the show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGS20th Century Fox TVfox TVWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP