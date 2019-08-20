Here’s A Close Look At Fox’s First TV Ad For Smackdown

WWE

It’s a heck of a time for wrestling on television. AEW‘s coming to TNT. NXT‘s moving to USA. And of course, the move we’ve known about the longest, Smackdown Live is leaving USA for Fox, where they’re hoping to make its premiere episode a really big deal. This past weekend, TNT ran their first TV spot for Smackdown, so let’s take a look at that and see what we can prognosticate about the Fox version of the show.