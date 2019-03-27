The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/26/19: Afternoon Delight

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Kofi Kingston was forced to compete in a 5-man gauntlet match to earn a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. He won, and then Vince McMahon “um actually’d” him, and added a sixth opponent. He’s never going to explain why he’s doing what he’s doing, so just assume the worst.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for March 26, 2019.