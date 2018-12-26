Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We entered a brave new era of WWE by putting FOUR McMahons in charge of Smackdown instead of one, and sent Paige to live on a nice farm upstate where she’ll have lots of room to run around. Also, Mustafa Ali pinned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, and not part of that sentence feels normal yet.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.
Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live, Christmas Day edition, for December 25, 2018.
Random additional best from me for Carmella in that elf outfit.
Dilly dilly
Damn it, someone mentioned the picture of Artic Lange that shows up on this page and now that I’ve seen it, I’m very sad. Artie was the best part of stern for a long time.
While we’re making a list of things Sonya should have, go ahead and throw every bit of me in the queue
You know, not writing about RAW is a good enough Christmas present. Much better.
I’m super relieved Mustafa hit that 054 clean on Andrade, just to show people backstage that what happened to Daniel was a freak accident, and not something that’s gonna happen more than it should.
Can we ship Gallows back to Japan or whatever? Karl Anderson’s alright, but Gallows…WOOF.