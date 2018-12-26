WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We entered a brave new era of WWE by putting FOUR McMahons in charge of Smackdown instead of one, and sent Paige to live on a nice farm upstate where she’ll have lots of room to run around. Also, Mustafa Ali pinned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, and not part of that sentence feels normal yet.

Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live, Christmas Day edition, for December 25, 2018.