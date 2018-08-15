The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 8/14/18: Pros Vs. Joes

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Tea-generation X got passive-aggressive with each other, Samoa Joe LOL’d, and New Day won a tournament to be number one contenders to the Smackdown Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. Also, Daniel Bryan punched Miz in the face, and Miz brained him with a vase.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We appreciate each and every one of you.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 14, 2018.
I’m ecstatic for the Smackdown side of SummerSlam but would rather watch reruns of Home Improvement than the stale fart that is the Raw side.
As someone who watched a lot of Home Improvement re-runs on UP last week on his vacation, I will co-sign this, and also say that show still holds up!
The Raw stuff will be good…Good for a bathroom break, good for refilling drinks, good for making popcorn to watch Smackdown matches.
Honestly, I’ll be glad when Reigns vs. Lesnar inevitably does main event so that I can just go to bed after the second to last match. Handsome Rusev on the pre-show means I have to tune in early, so I’ll be glad to have a reprieve on the back end of the show.
Smackdown has been very good! That three-parter series covering the history of D-Bry and the Miz is what compels me to watch. It’s a look back on this probably somewhat accidental (in the sense that they probably didn’t plan for it in the long run) years-long feud. It’s entrenched in us, as a fan base, that we need to forget what happened three months ago (unless you’re the top dawg. Actually, even then, I think) or we’re “thinking too much about this.” But then they actually go all-in on history and world building (that’s essentially what this is) and suddenly they have gold. It’s not just us saying that; it’s almost unanimous amongst the IWC, which now includes anyone with an internet connection and not just smarks. Sorry Road Dogg, it’s true. Not only that, but they also can work others into it who were, at one point in time, involved in some way if they’re still around. Not that they should or would, but they can due to the focus on history. Again, this builds the world into a much larger, organic thing.
That Top 10 comment about Hideo side-eyeing Bryan also kind of makes me hope that Miz hires Itami to act as an assassin type to take Bryan out. I mean, if they were going to use Big Cass in that role, why not someone actually talented? And who I believe is legit angry right now? Itami’s your guy for a surprise attack! They can certainly work in Bryan’s claim of “stealing moves,” in a very easy manner.
I may be in the minority, but I actually kind of like when a heel uses a babyface’s family or outside life in a story line because it makes them seem like they’re so hung up on their opponent, so obsessed with ruining them, that they would go to great lengths outside the ring to destroy them. The problem is it rarely pays off in a meaningful way, and that’s not just relegated to WWE. TNA’s whole AJ maybe impregnated a woman while he maybe was cheating on his wife with Dixie Carter comes to mind when I think of this. But what if Samoa Joe did it like this:
After the letter is read to AJ, he dismisses it as nothing but fantasy that Samoa Joe read. This leads to Samoa Joe secretly filming AJ’s wife having dinner with another guy, and then showing it to AJ under the insincere pretense of “trying to save him from himself, and to save his family.” Like, he almost begs AJ to just give it up and to forfeit the title if he wants to save his marriage. AJ can contemplate it but, obviously, decides against it and goes through with the match. An incensed Samoa Joe can then double down and invite AJ’s wife to the show and have her witness AJ brutalized to prove the point that he should have just given up, but then, of course, she rallies in support of her husband and it encourages him to rise above and ultimately win. Sure, it’s not original and it’s certainly not more complex than you’re usual soap-opera elements in our beloved sport of kings, but it’s a way to amp Joe’s villainy, and Styles’ existential dilemma of wanting to be the top superstar and the best in the world, and risk losing his family in the process, or to give it all up and potentially save his family from breaking apart and risk doing the one thing he loves and knows he can be the best at: wrestling.
And Orton lurking in the dark was really creepy, and it’s hilarious that they kept it kind of quiet so only the television audience knew of it. Gotta keep him on the DL until you know what washes over.
Those series of vignettes (more precisely the content) is exactly what this build-up has been missing.