Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: We got the season finale of our redneck anime at WrestleMania 34 (make sure to read Brandon's Best and Worst!) The Bludgeon Brothers clobbered the Usos and the New Day, Queen of the universe Charlotte ended Asuka's streak, Naomi now has a trophy that looks like a uterus, Jinder Mahal won the US Championship, the GOAT Aiden English shaved his head between the pre-show and the main show, and Big Match Nak disappointed me and then immediately low blowed his way back into my good graces. Oh, and our GM and Commissioner got in the ring and neither of them died!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown Live for April 10, 2018.
Well, I’ll give this to WWE: they’re executing Nak’s heel turn really well. Interrupting AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan marks the only time I’ve been unhappy to see Shinsuke Nakamura.
Heel Nakamura looks like it’s going to be fun. The no speak English was genuinely funny
Why? Why does he keep punching me in the d!#k?
Somewhen, a future Phenominal child is erased from our timeline.
Daniel Bryan is so crazy good. He not only knows how to counter any move into his submission, he knows how to make the least movements to do it. Having rewatched Charlotte vs Asuka (which is great), you can see a few times when Charlotte goes for the Figure 8 what it looks like when it’s done less than expertly. Bryan vs The World, yeeeeeeees.
A challenge:
Make a less interesting matchup than Jinder vs Orton using the current WWE roster. Consider that whatever you’re thinking might be worse hasn’t been inflicted on you countless times over the past year. Also remember that Cena’s a much better wrestler than Jinder so that answer is wrong.
Apollo vs Mojo
Natalya/insert-literally-any-woman-here
Sorry you are banned from watching wrestling now.
I would super want to see that match!! Apollo might have the personality of a ring post with a smile on it, but he’s great in ring. Somebody who works as physically and quick as Mojo would make a great opponent for him.
@Dave M J So to me Natty is the Orton here. A technically good wrestler with a boring to bad character than we’re bored with. I refuse to insult any other woman on the roster by making her Jinder. It’s close, so you can still watch wrestling, but it’s still wrong.
we already got it. it was bray and orton.
if EVERYONE thinks you’re an asshole, you’re an asshole. the problem here isn’t jinder, it’s orton. he’s the asshole. he doesn’t give a fuck, his matches stink and the milk from the rko cow is just about gone. he needs to just go away.
Bray Wyatt vs Dolph Ziggler.
So it’s agreed we’re just going to keep calling the The Iconic Duo, yes?
I’m going with the Iconicals
Mike Chioda you magnificent trolling bastard.
Was Charlotte meant to have a big grin on her face after losing the title?
It’s unfortunate, but it feels like they’re going to ship Bryan to RAW and that’s why we got this match. Hopefully they send Rollins back or something, because we JUST NOW got to the point where it feels like there’s more than 2 main event level guys on SDL.
Paige: Give it to me Smackdown Live!
(backstage, Big E and Kofi look ominously at Woods)
Take a bow son, you’ve earned it.