The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 2/13/18: A Funny Subtitle

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown: An episode you’ve seen before.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for February 13, 2018.
“…and to a lesser degree, the WWE Championship.”
I’m pretty sure Vince carved that into the East wall of the closet that writers work in three days after the Brand Split.
It really is a testament to Road Dogg’s greatness(?) that a Bray Wyatt/Randy Orton feud over the Championship last year under Ryan West was 10,000 times better than a KO/AJ Styles feud under Road Dogg
I kind of had the thought that the top 10 was Bryan’s idea and that would be another catalyst for a split with Shane, but nope, it’s just a thing people care about, sometime. Not even Shane giving Corbin and Ziggler chances fits into that because then the message is “the locker room doesn’t know what it wants!” and that’s self-defeating, even for Smackdown.
Remember a month ago when Becky came back, beat Ruby clean in her first match back, and has done nothing since other than watch Charlotte valiantly fight her way up towards ultimate end of level boss Ruby?
This show isn’t even ironically bad. It’s just boring bad and that’s decidedly the worst kind of bad wrestling
Almost forgot:
SDL BOTTOM TEN (From votes from last night’s open thread)
1. Dolph Ziggler (30 pts)
2. Shane McMahon (28 pts)
3. Natalya (14 pts)
4. Jinder Mahal (12 pts)
5. Randy Orton (9 pts)
6. Byron Saxton (8 pts)
7. Liv Morgan (5 pts)
8-12. Tie: Bobby Roode, Baron Corbin, Zack Ryder, Road Dogg & Singh #1 (1 pt)
You’re doing god’s work Birdman.
That’s awesome. Please keep ’em coming.
This is great.
Actually, I have it on good authority that Lana is the best and that she is #1.
ah..just realized this is a bottom ten not a top ten..carry on!
Canadian Becky Lynch gets #3 but regular Becky Lynch gets a pass?!? Y’all have a blind spot for your NXT darlings.
Mr. Bliss, you and I have a date at CommentMania but more statements like that, and I’ll have to rush my cash in for FatLane or whatever
@shockabra FatLane is the new Express McDonald’s Drive Thru lane I was planning.
@Mr. Bliss Polls will be open again next week. If you have hate in your heart, you can let it be known then
I’ll let the hate out now….Team Gingersnaps is just “Mike and Maria Kanellis with bad entrance music”, there, I said it.
@shockabra , you want some, come get some. Fatlane will become Roadblock: Blocking the Road to Commentmania for you.
@mr. Bliss CommentMania will be the least of your problems when the Power of the Point runs mild towards you!
*points at CommentMania sign
*skanks pointedly
Needs more Tamina
@Mr. Bliss
this betrayal is worse than the festival of friendship
@AddMayne , I’m keeping the glove
I had high hopes for the Top Ten List. At first I thought it’d be a shoot/kayfabe mix to get the spotlight on beloved-backstage yet underappreciated by MeekMahon wrestlers and give them recognition if not opportunities. Little did I know, it was just a popularity contest for people who are already popular. It’s like when Gryffindor wins every year AND gets to be good at quidditch, have head boy/girl, pal around with Dumbledore etc.
I like the idea, but I feel like they’d have to poll the backstage crew much earlier to get it done, and the higher-ups would just spew how they don’t know anything about pushes etc.
I’d really like them to do a fan vote one week just so they can see how ridiculously out of touch they are with their fans
@The Real Birdman they’re probably too afraid at this point to even test that one.
Real talk: When did Road Dogg take over the show?
Did maybe HHH get him the job just to try and help a friend out? Hopefully someone is taking note of how bad everything is and he’ll be let go. Because it’s really bad. It is so bad I am legit going to just stop watching SDL until I read a B&W that brings me back. I may not even watch the PPVs, that’s how much I absolutely don’t care/hate what’s on this show. And like Brandon said, the talent is so far from the problem. The booking just makes so little sense it’s like reading Brandon’s flashback WCW, TNA articles.
[www.wrestlinginc.com]
If Corbin and Ziggler replaced Orton and Nakamura, what was penciled in as the original SD Wrestlemania main event?
I don’t think they replaced them, the original poster for Fast Lane just had those guys on it so it looked like that was the actual 5 way, but I think they were just all on the poster and a 5 way match for the title was also advertised so everyone just assumed that was the match
Given all the talent on this show, it shouldn’t be possible to be as bad and incoherent as it is, yet here we are. If it weren’t for the tag division, there would be almost nothing redeeming about this show.
I keep hoping that getting closer to Wrestlemania means interesting things will start happening again, but so far no good.
One easy fix would be for the actual best women wrestlers to start, you know, wrestling each other. Becky Lynch has been either the best or second-best female wrestler on Smackdown since the brand split and hasn’t shown the slightest interest in the title since like last year’s Wrestlemania. I know her and Charlotte are supposed to be best buddies or whatever, and Naomi’s their friend too, but can’t they all be friends and also wrestle each other? Please? I’m hoping they’ve been saving that for Mania, but I’m not banking on it. I know WWE’s usually too dimwitted to properly write a face vs. face feud, but for God’s sake I can’t watch these random-ass heels get skunked by Charlotte anymore.
Smackdown is maybe two weeks away from bringing in Jeff Jarrett and four weeks away from realizing he’s stolen all the copper wiring
+1
Point of fact, the Road Dogg is the REAL JJ. So…
Trying to find a positive in the shit-show: i think Jinder was much better on the mic last night than he has ever been. He showed a little bit of personality, i thought.
when Jinder is the biggest positive you can think of for a show, that’s just sad.
My hope for that pancake promo last night is that the AoP come to SD billed as being Belgian and take great issue with the The New Day’s promotion of pancakes over their country’s pride, The Belgian Waffle. Shouldn’t Titus, as Pancake Patterson, have something to say about this too?
“Do the Riott Squad have any announced goals, really?”
Like I said on Monday, not until Absolution does
You do hate SmackDown. It sucks because SmackDown was my favorite show last year. But maybe we can hold out until the superstar shakeup shakes things up again, because it screwed SmackDown last year because SmackDown was being too cool.
He doesn’t hate SmackDown, he hates how the writing is beyond insulting to the fan’s intelligence. I am the first person to complain when he dislikes something I enjoy, but no one can sit here and watch SmackDown and think that anything they are doing is going to worth the payoff. They’re clearly writing the show week by week, and the only long term plan they have is ‘A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura,’ and think all the bullshit they have until then is fine, because we’re leading to a dream match.
Honestly, why is Raw your favorite thing right now? Is the writing better? If that writing were to come to SmackDown, would you be happier?
Raw doesn’t have a storyline that’s as totally incoherent as the Shane/Bryan/KO+Sami/AJ thing.
The hell they doin???
Shake my Head.