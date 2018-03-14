WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: After weeks of being stuck in traffic, we finally switched over to the Fastlane (which you should make sure to read Brandon’s Best and Worst Of!) Rusev actually wrestled, Asuka challenged Charlotte, and Shane McMahon proved himself to be the most evil man on the face of this earth.

Remember to follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook if you haven’t already. You can also follow me on Twitter, where I tweet inconsistently about 99% wrestling! And remember to check out the new-ish With Spandex podcast, McMahonsplaining.

Hit those share buttons! Please spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter, and whatever other social media outlets you use. Be sure to leave a comment in the comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot, especially because we’re on the Road to Wrestlemania and stuff is happening on Smackdown for the first time in way too long.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown Live for March 6, 2018.