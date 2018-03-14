Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: After weeks of being stuck in traffic, we finally switched over to the Fastlane (which you should make sure to read Brandon’s Best and Worst Of!) Rusev actually wrestled, Asuka challenged Charlotte, and Shane McMahon proved himself to be the most evil man on the face of this earth.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown Live for March 6, 2018.
Smug is definitely Shane’s default setting. I feel as if he has to concentrate very hard to change his appearance to non-smug at birthday parties and weddings etc. like he’s J’on Jonzz around a bonfire.
This week’s SDL Top Ten:
Man, Sami’s promos were on fire last night. He had the crowd cheering and clapping for him after the first one for a reason. Such a weird, weird decision to add the Shane beatdown at the end, it seemed like we were pivoting, rightly, into a more focused, determined face Sami. But they screwed it up all in one episode.
Alright, admittedly they’ve been screwing this whole thing up for months.
The beatdown had to happen, the way the episode was structured. Sami and Kevin aren’t dumb enough to let Shane trick them into feuding with each other, and Shane announcing Sami vs. Kevin can’t be the main event segment of the show without something else important happening.
1. Love seeing a fired-up Big E, even if it’s during a loss to Medieval Shield.
2. Aiden English is the best hype man. His skinny frame just works so well when he’s chearing on Ru Ru.
3. Should AJ/Nak be the main event at Wrestlemania? Absolutely. Will it? *Looks at a Big Dog in one corner, look at someone who doesn’t give a damn about her reputation/good somoan drops in the other corner*) Probably not.
4. Some lists are dumb.
Also saved RuRu from the calf crusher. I love how their friendship is reciprocal, they cheer on and sing for one another and it never seems like one guy is just using the other.
My prediction is that WWE doesn’t come right out and say they’re changing the name of the Moolah Battle Royale, but by the time Mania is here they’re calling it something generic like “Women’s Battle Royale.”. WWE almost never outright admits mistakes on stuff like this, they just try and sweep it under the rug when the heat gets to be too much.
I’m glad something’s finally happening with Shane/ KO/ Zayn, but it’s honestly been so botched I just want all three of them to stop interacting forever at this point. Such a wasted opportunity. I’m relieved that Smackdown is going to tell three good stories heading to Wrestlemania (AJ/ Nak, Charlotte/ Asuka, Tag Division), but I think this story is just too far gone by now.
But… maybe… KO/Zayn/Shane are destined to do this… forever…
“Charlotte’s lucky everybody already likes her”
Charlotte Flair kinda blows IMO she’s Rybek if he were slightly less dangerous, a slightly better promo and had an ultra famous dad to put him over in every important match over more charismatic and talented wrestlers who don’t have a last name to ride. She’s not at fault she works hard but quite a few other women in NxT and The E will never get written like her.
LIKE THE 2010 RAZORBACKS, MALLET IS NOT INTIMIDATING!
*nods at Commentmania sign*
*Returns to Parts Unknown*
*Vanishes for two more weeks, Jack*
Seriously, would it have been so hard to pull a double turn and have Shane have a bunch of masked dudes beat the piss out of Sami and KO…boom, you got your straight-forward Mania match
WWE, who is trying to be inclusive and all that, still has a very publicised Ultimate Warrior “tribute” every year. I ain’t seeing this Moolah thing going away.
You’re doing a nice job with these columns, Emily. Thanks for taking over.