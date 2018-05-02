The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 5/1/18: Sacklash

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: The Greatest Royal Rumble happened, featuring a stunning zero title changes and a Raw guy winning the rumble match. Smackdown, y’all!
Remember to follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook if you haven’t already. You can also follow me on Twitter @mrbrandonstroud for pretty much just wrestling stuff. And remember to check out our With Spandex podcast, McMahonsplaining.
Hit those share buttons! Please spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter, and whatever other social media outlets you use. Be sure to leave a comment in the comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot, especially right now.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for May 1, 2018.
I somewhat appreciate SDL trying to make the US Title feel important again, but I kinda just want them to put it on Miz and just have him decorate it like the IC title as if his loss never happened. DENIAL!
I really enjoyed Emily’s 2 month fill in on this column and was super disappointed to see her get shoved out the door. I was hoping she’d take over permanently, not only because I liked the style she brought, but because I don’t want Brandon to get fried doing all these B&W (even though I love all of them, Retro’s included).
Hoping everything shapes in a good way for With Spandex. It brought me to Uproxx, and I’m doubt I’ll hang around as much if this part of the site takes a dive.
Thanks for all you do Brandon, and best wishes to all of those who are no longer part of the team.
I’m going to second that Emily is awesome. I actually like ALL of the WithSpandex crew.
I liked how The Miz kept making Randy Orton break during their segment.