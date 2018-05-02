The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 5/1/18: Sacklash

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: The Greatest Royal Rumble happened, featuring a stunning zero title changes and a Raw guy winning the rumble match. Smackdown, y’all!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for May 1, 2018.