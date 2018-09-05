WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: It’s Becky, bitch! Plus, King Booker made a surprise appearance to knight New Day and welcome them to the five-timers club. ALL HAIL KING BOOKAH!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for September 4, 2018.