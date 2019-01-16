The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 1/15/19: Let Them Feet Cake

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown: The New Daniel Bryan equated eating hot dogs and drinking high fructose corn syrup with cheering AJ Styles, and honestly, where’s the lie? Also, Becky Lynch became the number one contender to the Smackdown Women’s Championship a couple of weeks after being named the number one contender to the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for January 15, 2019.
Why it’s bad to let a weird old man run your shit, example 13582: People connect with Becky Lynch like crazy because she’s just this very human version of herself. She’s a real person, with real emotions and wants and that superceeds how she’s set up as a heel or face.
Vince, who seems to see wrestlers more as icons than humans takes people with real actual human names and qualities and turns them into ANDRADE! and Mandy Rose from hoss wrestler who happens to be super pretty to SEX, THE WRESTLER!. The name stuff doesn’t seem bad until you realize it comes from the same place as everything else and how that disconnect from what the fans actually like makes the product worse.
I’m not a big Mysterio fan, and when the gifs of that match started crossing my feed my first though was “God, Rey always has the most tragic fucking gear” (and whatever the fuck was on his head was tragic)- but man those were some impressive ass gifs.
Why it’s bad to let a weird old man run your shit, example 13583: His fucking son is in the main event and some 15+ super talented and interesting workers hold their dicks backstage. Sure, Shane gets pops- but wouldn’t it be cool if somebody who wasn’t in their 40s was ever given a chance to reach that status. Is it the best use of one of the most talented talkers in the past decade to elevate a guy who is already far more elevated than he needs to be?