The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 11/27/18: Building A Mysterio

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: The old Daniel Bryan “died,” the IIconics got murdered by Charlotte Flair, and Cesaro got hit in the face with a bunch of Thanksgiving food. Also, Shane McMahon is still the best wrestler in the world.
Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live’s 1,006th episode for November 27, 2018.
The match Asuka got added to was an actual TLC match, so I don’t think Becky could roll her up. Won’t the title be hanging above the ring?
I was asking the same thing last night. WWE isn’t consistent with that stipulation so we don’t know if the belt will be hung or not.
Indeed. When they announced Corbin vs. Braun in a TLC match, I said, out loud, to my TV, “What’s gonna be hanging above the ring?”.
I think it will be hung above the ring, and I think, since its no DQ, Ronda (and 1-3 more MMA 4HW) come out and cost Becky and Charlotte. Which would be kinda shitty for Asuka to get her first title win this way, but I think they’d use that to set up a Becky vs Charlotte SD main event over the rights to fight Ronda at the Rumble, with the loser of that going on to win the Rumble.
It’s a title match, so I think you’re right that the title’s going to be hanging. Title matches seem to be that way, while non title TLC matches are just regular matches with props (some of which don’t make sense; tables and chairs, sure, but ladders are the spare prick at the wedding when there’s no match reason to have them, like a hanging title).
I’m totally stoked about Becky headlining Mania. What I’m not stoked about is the possibility of her ever going to RAW.
Also, Joe is AWESOME ON THE MIC. Does he have a match at TLC?
The Miz is a treasure.
Just want to point out that I love, love, love LUNI_TUNZ comment
The Randy Orton overexplains everything meme will never get old. I will also never tire of Randy Orton will go to the papers, if he has to.