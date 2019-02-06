The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 2/5/19: King Of Men

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We had an entire episode about how hard it is to impress George Mizanin! Oh also The New Daniel Bryan introduced The New WWE Championship title belt but they’re still not selling replicas, because they don’t know how to market anything that isn’t white text on a black t-shirt.
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for February 5, 2019.
Do you hate Samoa Joe and AJ Styles or did you somehow not norice they were there?
WWE and the Mcmahons are doing what all dumb executives always do: Looking at something great, realizing they arent involved, putting their own stink on it so they can take credit, and probably ruining it.
I’d say they’re inserting obvious heels because they’re scared of the crowd booing Ronda but then they wouldn’t have had Ronda bitch her out like a corproate stooge. Unless they’re idiots.
It was also interesting that this is the first time Charlotte went full heel. And that they talked over each other because that’s a realistic touch that WWE never does
I don’t know what they’re doing with Becky anymore. Austin vs. Vince always had Vince as clearly the villain. Becky vs the Authority here is just her being a petulant child yelling at her parents for caring about her. “I don’t trust you” doesn’t work when being medically cleared is part of the business that we all know about, used in kayfabe or not. Is this just another case of Vince being mad someone got over on their own, but in this instance they’re so over he knows completely burying them for it would be a terrible idea?
Also, way to put the title on Asuka and then stop caring about it, WWE.
Thank you for that first paragraph, thought it was just me…
Actually the first few–the stuff about Becky and Trips…also, any word on making edits available for comments?