The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 2/5/19: King Of Men

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We had an entire episode about how hard it is to impress George Mizanin! Oh also The New Daniel Bryan introduced The New WWE Championship title belt but they’re still not selling replicas, because they don’t know how to market anything that isn’t white text on a black t-shirt.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for February 5, 2019.