Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: John Cena returned (for an episode) to put over Becky Lynch and entertain us with his prehensile haircut. Also Big E dressed up like Baby New Year, and Sonya Deville came up with a fun new way to give herself brain damage.
Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for January 8, 2019.
“The Bulgarian was shocked that the Japanese allied with the Poles” ahahaha well done!
We can’t read it enough.
There are three kinds of Brandon columns I absolutely love:
1) When the current wrestling is great and Brandon gets to put it into context with a really amazing perspective that articulates what I thought better than I could have.
2) When past wrestling is great and/or hilariously terrible.
3) When current wrestling is hilariously bad and gets roasted.
Raw is the wrestling equivalent of Stringer Bell’s forty degree day speech right now.
Nice breakdown on those. Agreed.
Also, between the Futurama reference, the Good Place reference, and the wordplay about the Poles I’m dying over here.
Can Becky not be in the Rumble, because she has a match too?
She can pull double duty, depending on the order. Like if she wins the title from Asuka, no need to get in the rumble. But she can lose the title match and then win the rumble and look like a total badass for competing twice in a night.
I feel like that could be storyline added to all this. She loses to ASUKA at Royal Rumble, but shows up, battered and bruised, in the Women’s Rumble to claw and fight her way to a victory. And that’s when she calls out RONNNDDDAAAAA and we get some Wrestlemania wonder.
@TheSuaveIdiot our thoughts are on the same wavelength, but you phrased it so much better.
I don’t watch as closely as others so I could be wrong, but it definitely feels like Raw is being stacked with a lot of story with no substance while Smackdown is more akin to wrestling with a few stories here and there, and that seems to make a difference.
Also excited for all the Good Place references to come with AEW stuff. BORTLES!!!!!!
Looking at that photo of the ghost of Daniel Bryan’s past leads me to an important quandary: Who looks like more of a dork with short hair and no beard, D-Bry or AJ Styles? My vote is on Styles.
Definitely a close race on the Head Dork in those cases.