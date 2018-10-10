The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 10/9/18: The Show Must Go On

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We put another knife on the barbie at Superstar Show-Down in Australia, where AJ Styles finally defeated Samoa Joe fairly, and the IIconics picked up a heartwarming win in their home country. The future is hashtag IIconic, hashtag acceptable.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’re on the road to WWE Crown Royal in Saudi Arabia!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for October 9, 2018.
Rey, Batista, Benoit and Orlando Jordan are filling out the rest of that bracket. Mark my fucking words, people.
What’s the O/U on the age of the youngest competitor in that World Cup? Is anyone gonna be younger than Randy Orton’s 38?
I’m not sure, but holy heck is Randy Orton only 38?!?
Remember, Randy was our youngest WWE World Heavyweight Champion at one point, and I’m talking Paige young. Remember he’s post Attitude era and a contemporary of Cena.
Aiden’s plan is even worse when you realize he was all “hey, I’ll destroy the tape if you leave your beautiful Russian Dancer wife and hang with me where we can be a team that still hasn’t won a title or done much of anything.” Like…dude. Dude. DUDE.
Miz is the standard when it comes to heels on guest commentary. He’s fantastic at it. Just an absolute wizard.
Now that they remembered Shelton Benjamin exists, I’m holding out hope for SD1000 to feature Evolution vs Team Angle.
Funny how a tournament to be Best in the World doesn’t include anyone with a championship or their opponents. Tournaments are great, except when they have no stakes, which in this case is worse because they probably just want Cena to win without getting him involved in another match.
Continuity questions (which I know, but I didn’t watch the epiaode): wouldn’t Becky getting counted out have also been a dq? Would her strategy of running away have cost her the belt of Charlotte hadn’t speared her?
Did Miz just straight up declare that he was gonna be the next number one contender? Didn’t he just lose a number one contender match?