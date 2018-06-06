The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/5/18: Batter Up

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Large Cassidy interrupted a perfectly good Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe match, Lana cheated in a dance-off, and Shinsuke Nakamura was the “last man standing” against Tye Dillinger.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 5, 2018.
That Daniel Bryan promo was so damn good and also scary so I can understand why they didn’t put it on TV cause it looks like the intro to a Big Cass snuff film.
After that promo I just want Bryan to climb up and down Cass when they next meet, screeching like a howler monkey while swiping away.
The Moonwalk thing is really eating at you, huh?
To be fair, it gets me too. For a signature taunt, Carmellas moonwalk is one of the worst I’ve seen.
But isn’t “thinking she’s doing a cool thing but completely flubbing it and looking like a dumbass” perfect for her character?
“For a signature move, Carmellas anything is one of the worst I’ve seen.”
Change two words, still accurate.
@Sentmerc agreed. Now if Shinsuke were to do a poor moonwalk, that’s the line.
@cyniclone I feel like that would just continue Shin’s trolling, like adding lyrics to his music.
@sentmerc yeah and nobody told her she was bad at moonwalking cause she’s so pretty. Like how Jon Hamm’s character on 30 Rock just got away with being bad at everything cause he was handsome.
The look in Bryan’s eyes made me believe that he’s going to publicly execute Cass at MITB, he looked so intense.
Kofi continues to be a magical wrestling wizard, Daniel Bryan tells the truth, and Nakamura makes the best faces while being a complete ass. Good times.
The Miz continues to be hilarious and indignant especially when surrounded very super strong adults who never grew up and annoy him with their sense of humor.
Brandon’s ripping on details in the women’s division (Carmella’s “moonwalk”, Liv’s copy of a copy look) is as funny as anytime DB or Titus ripped on the Total Divas.
Either we were watching completely different shows, or I wasn’t nearly drunk enough. This show was another snooze-fest.