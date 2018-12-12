The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 12/11/18: IGNORANT Is Bliss

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe became the two biggest heels on the show by caring about the environment and advising you to drink responsibly, respectively.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.
Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live’s 1,008th episode (seriously, how long am I going to do this bit) for December 11, 2018.
Endy_Mion
I thought Shane was supposed to be good at the whole MMA thing? That was the worst triangle choke i’ve ever seen ever
Bruh, that wasn’t a triangle choke. It was actually just closed guard but so damn tight that the guy had to tap
Seriously, I knkw this shit ia fake, but John Danaher and Renzo Gracie should kick him out of the academy for being too lazy/out of shape to even bother grabbing an arm and attempting to make it legit.
And if they were having those guys come out and say Miz paid them, they should have covered the finish by saying Miz paid them to throw the fight.
I’m not sure if this angle ends as this being a brilliant plan by Miz to undermine Paige or he just eventually beats the shit out of Shane (and then loses the real match)
Now now. There was the one time shinsuke just pulled one of the Singh brothers into his crotch and we all had to pretend it was a judo submission.
Yeah I guess it’s a jerk move of Paige to not pay the guys, but if the logic is, these guys were hired by Miz to be chumps for Shane, then she’s not gonna let them make a windfall.
Also, if this sets up that dueling authoruty figures who don’t have to clear anything with each makes absolutely no sense at all, so Paige is putting her foot down and will force SHANE out (yeah right) then this would make some sense as plot advancement.
That main event belongs on Brazzers.
Busty blonde, fiery redhead, and thicc Asian take turns wearing each other out with a wooden stick
Yeah by the end of the segment when Asuka was screaming and nailing everyone with the kendo stick it was strangely arousing.
Glad to have Asuka stand tall, but does that fit into the “he or she who stands tall must fall” rule that WWE has written in permanent marker somewhere? I hope not.
Honestly I’d be okay with Regal and Paige lording over the shows as the permanent authority figures/GM’s because they’re the only ones who have been good at it in a long time (PS bring back Big Johnny)
Regal is the best authority figure in wrestling. Paige and Johnny Saint have been perfectly fine. So obviously, only retired British wrestlers should be commissioners.
I vote Norman Smiley for Raw GM.
Bring back BNB!
Has Johnny Saint even talked or does he just stand next to HHH when people win titles?
Don’t forget Drake Maverick! Just because he sucks on Raw doesn’t mean he isn’t good on 205.
Regal to RAW
Nigel off commentary to NXT GM
The Shane McMahon thing was always embarrassing, and now that he doesn’t even fall off ridiculously high things, what’s the point of him wrestling? Dude is 48 years old, doesn’t wrestle from mid-April through October every year, and moves at half-speed on his best day. Can his inevitable Wrestlemania match please be a retirement match where he gets squashed in 30 seconds?
Also, yeah if they put anything other than the Smackdown Women’s Title match as the main event of TLC, they’re insane. Those 3 deserve it in every way.
Miz & Shane could’ve been a brief backstage segment, he’s working the MMC so fans aren’t denied seeing him in a match. Cut that Shane bullshit and the Paige segment you have room for Mandy vs Naomi it stinks on ice that Shane is still legit taking Mania matches and tv time.
I know Mandy & Naomi aren’t top gals but motherfuckers can’t fail if they don’t get a chance to succeed
“THIS IS HOW PRO WRESTLING WORKS, YOU FUCKING IDIOT” is something I’ve said out loud while reading a few recent B&W columns.
BEST: The 205 Live roster watching the Ali/Danielson match like NORMAL HUMAN BEINGS! [www.instagram.com]
Damn it is kind of funny how Joe and Bryan are heels for pushing the idea that being anti drunk driving and pro-saving the environment are worthy causes. Though I do love the condescending heel trope. And I guess it isn’t always what you say, it is how you say it. Basically I want a bunch more Joe PSAs and Bryan yelling “Fickle!”
Woodsy Owl: Give a Hoot! Don’t Pollute!
TNDB: YOU ARE KILLING THE PLANET JUST BY LIVING YOUR NORMAL EVERY DAY LIVES!
Anti-DD PSA: Call a cab. Arrive Alive. Don’t drink & Drive.
JOE: Remember that mistake you made? I’m here to tempt you into making it again. I’m also to remind you that there is no forgiveness for past actions and that you are a horrible, terrible person!
Nope. Not seeing a difference. ;)
That Paige bit was one of those moments where the disparity between the Vince McMahon worldview and the ordinary, decent person worldview is on full display.
The babyface, no-nonsense GM is, what, supposed to pop the crowd by tearing up a contract and refusing to compensate local talent?
No wonder McMahon has been such a longstanding Trump booster.
Also, whoever had the line last night about Daniel Bryan shaming Ali for having an SUV and then Ali countering by saying he had Eco-Boost, that was really funny.