The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 10/2/18: Finger Eleven

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Samoa Joe went to a house where the mailbox read “Styles,” so that couldn’t possibly be AJ Styles’ actual home. Also, R-Truth got 30 minutes of TV time and it was great, and Aiden English promised to air a GTV segment of Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson engaging in HLA, or whatever.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for October 2, 2018.
Underrated part of the IIconics picture-in-picture segment:
Peyton’s counting down 5, 6, 5, 6, 7, 8 on her fingers, but when she gets to the second 5, she doesn’t put her fingers down. So she counts 5, 6, 6, 7, 8, 9.
A++++++++++++++++, you wonderful creatures.
Do you think they are being bad at dancing on purpose because it fits with their annoying girl schtick where they think they are awesome at everything but really just get on everyone’s nerves? And by everyone I mean people on the roster, not the adoring fans of which we are legion.
none of this matters, only Wesnesday wrestling matters now, RAW and Smackdown are where wednesday night wrestlers go to die
It’s so sweet of Daniel Bryan to botch a flying headbutt to make Brie feel better. Of course, just like the difference between her concussing Liv and Bryan kicking Andrade, he only botched it once and didnt immediately hit his opponent in the head again.
Still, I feel terrible that the rich famous women who can’t wrestle may actually have to decide if she wants to read comments that she can’t wrestle.
“I was saying wooo-oooo.”
Now I really want to see them pair up Truth and Shelton in a Golddust/Booker type pairing where Truth just wants to unlock Shelton’s natural ability to have fun.
Smackdown Live to me is 98% boring. The only thing interesting to me worth watching is Charlotte and Becky Lynch.
Becky really is the Anti-Reigns. One can’t be booed, one can’t be cheered. It’s really amazing from a scientific perspective.
Was Charlotte trying to imitate Becky’s suplex when she threw her at the poster? Because she… uhhhh… didn’t quite grab the right part of the body on that one.
A week or two ago, Brandon said something like Charlotte has seemed a step off since she’s come back from surgery. I feel like you could def see that in this week’s segment.
I started watching wrestling (in adulthood) around the time that Daniel Bryan retired. I see him in a very different light than those folks who have followed him longer. Like, I love that he wrestles with urgency. Honestly, that’s like 9/10s of the difference between a good wrestler and great one. But he’s like, such a dork (and not in the endearing way). The seahawks tights, the fact that he’s supposed to have some kind of “anti-establishment indie” vibe but he’s on all the reality shows, him being the GM for all sorts of really dumb Shane McMahon-centric storylines. Some of those things are creative and some of those things he controls. I wanna love the guy ’cause everyone talks about how cool it was when he forced the WWE to actually listen to fans. But I don’t know, I feel like I’ve been waiting to connect with him for a long, long time and I think creative could be doing more to give him that superstar status.
Agree about Becky. There are two things that wrestling fans can never get enough of when done right and WWE doesn’t utilize them enough; villainous stables that can hold their own but occasionally cheat just because, and badass anti-hero baby faces that have no problem beating the shit out of anybody in range.
I agree with your last paragraph. Heel New Day was like that, and even when they were faces they dipped into cheating to win every now and then when they were chasing Demolition’s record and people loved that.
There aren’t enough badass anti-hero babyfaces. Maybe, Pete Dunne down in NXT? When they hit the main roster they have to assume all these bland qualities and tone down their unique aspects and all do the same scrappy, never quit, Cena-esque broad nonsense.
I thought Rusev was finally getting a push because he’s great and the fans like him, but nope, it’s all just to push Total Divas.
And there’s no irony in the fact that Lana, who keeps getting more and more cheating-with-coworkers stories is the one getting yelled at for taking sexy pictures. “My god! We’re a PG company!”
Tye totally looks like Sunil Singh in that first pic.
Whoo! Two comments yesterday, two on Monday!
I agree Shelton needs a better finisher. And so does Ruby. Now I want a vignette of them brainstorming new finishers and scheming how to get to the top of their respective divisions. They’d be a fun MMC team, but I can’t think of a name. The World’s Greatest Riot?
I actually kind of hoped that AJ Styles was referring to the No DQ match becoming a Buried Alive match. I know that’s usually reserved for goth/fire-injured monsters and the occasional drunken redneck and handsome d-bag with a $500 shirt, but it could work between a disturbed, super villainous Samoa Joe and a man who cares so deeply about his family, he would bury the man who threatens to harm them. Oh, and also he cares about the championship but you know, “THIS IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THAT.”
I know Buried Alive matches are kind of awkward live, because the stage setup has traditionally been blocked weirdly, and that huge mound gets in the way, but I could easily picture the two of them trying to kill each other in that kind of set up. Maybe even end it with Samoa Joe holding the Coquina Clutch so tightly that he and AJ fall backwards into the grave, and someone else mysteriously begins filling it up. That someone? Oh, let’s call him Randy.
I finally got to watch the promo from RAW that everyone is talking about and damn was it great. The crowd reaction was perfect. So many great lines that I’d love to highlight…
“Heroes…we all have them. Wonder Woman, Nelson Mandela, Me.” (I’m stealing that line)
“You can’t buy Jimmy Choo’s with an autograph book.” (Thank you for exposing Trish as materialistic and vain)
“When I was just a 7 year old Goddess…gazing up at Trish’s wrinkly eyes…” (the subtle dig at Trish for always looking old was amazing)
Not only was it the best “Moment of Bliss” the Goddess has ever done, but it might be the best WWE promo ever. (Suck it, Punk, the pipebomb is overrated)
Elias also cut a good promo on RAW, but man did the Blisstress ever overshadow him.