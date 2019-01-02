The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 1/1/19: The Spontaneous Combustion Of John

Pro Wrestling Editor
01.02.19 5 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: AJ Styles punched Vince McMahon in the face, Daniel Bryan stomped Santa Claus to death, and the mighty RUSEV became United States Champion again. Plus, Shane McMahon stopped being a jerk for like one minute!

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.

Here’s this week’s Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live, New Years Day edition, for January 1, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEJohn CenaWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP