Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Becky Lynch smacked Triple H in the face, which became a whole thing. Also, everyone in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber did one of those “see you this Sunday at the Royal Rumble” finishes. You know the one.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week.
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for February 12, 2019.
As much as i want the iconics to win the tag belts after sasha turns on bayley it seems so unfair for sasha and bayley to wrestle on the mania preshow that I’m pulling for sasha and bayley to win the tag titles. Hopefully they can defend against trish and lita thats the only way i see sasha and bayley on the main card at mania i love the iconics but sasha and bayley belong at mania more
I would love for Kofi to get the Rey Mysterio Jr Memorial Thanks For Being Awesome All These Years title run, but I can’t see it happening.
Remember last year when Rollins did the hour in the gauntlet match, it earned him an IC title match at WM and then an extended run of getting beaten by Dolph Ziggler
I’m looking forward to Becky Lynch rolling up to the arena in a cement mixer and pouring cement in Vince’s car.
Or she could team up with Braun and they could smash it together! Team building exercise.
@Endy_Mion – If any woman is teaming up with Braun it’s gotta be Alexa Bliss #TeamLittleBig4Lyfe
Knowing WWE they’d probably try to change it up by dropping a Blarney Stone on his rented Bentley or something like that.
If by “cement” you mean “quinoa”
@cyniclone – *slow clap* That would be amazing, and a terrific call back to Bex’s Quinoa Saga.
@cyniclone +1
It just dawned on me that the women’s tag belt just adds another assumed automatic match to every PPV. If every championship is defended, that’s EIGHT matches, leaving no room for any non title matches. Maybe they should think about only having one midcard and one men’s tag match per PPV, switching from brand to brand every other PPV. Or something.
There are too many titles. Personally, I’d like the championships to be something like this -:
WWE Championship – both brands
WWE Women’s Championship – both brands
IC Championship – RAW exclusive
US Championship – Smackdown exclusive
WWE Tag Team Championships – both brands
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships – both brands
If a champion loses his/her/their title(s), with the exception of the IC/US belts, they become exclusive to the brand the winner(s) belonged to, while the new champion(s) are now defending across both.
This way, you make the cross-brand titles mean more, can shake the roster up in an organic way, and increase the potential match-ups going forward.
Oh @FeltLuke it’s actually TEN automatic matches (World, Universal, IC, US, SDL Tag, Raw Tag, Women Tag, Raw Women, SDL Women, 205) Stay hype!
“The only criticism I have for heel Charlotte is that she still seems a little too nice in real life.” I agree, which is why I was down with Tea-generation X and treasured watching stuff like Charlotte’s Ride-Along with Becky etc. because she seems very sweet IRL.
She might need to like, crash her dad’s birthday party and tear down all the decorations or something to really cement the heel role. Also, “Vicious and Delicious” seems way more on point than the more generic “Fire and Desire” when we’re talking about New Total Diva Sonya! Featuring blonde friend Mandy Rose!
Sonya is both vicious and delicious. wink_emoji.gif
Would love to see Kofi win at Elimination Chamber just to keep the belt for a while until Fastlane. He definitely deserves a run more than most with the top (THE TOP) prize in the company.
Also Hammer and FICKLE was amazing.
Also, if Kofi wins it we get to see how New Day handles the Freebird rule with a singles title. If there’s any kayfabe friction, but more importantly, Woods/Kofi/E defending a world title Baaaayyybeeeee!
@Endy_Mion I know some people would probably get pissed about pulling a Freebird on it, but I would pop very hard. And they could even do a “trial” run on Big E with the title so he could prove himself. I love that idea to bits.
Evan Bourne/Matt Sydal is really pulling for his former Air Boom partner to win that new belt and would like to just hold it for a little while.
I miss Evan Bourne
Yeah….I miss him, too.
If Kofi does get a Mania Title match against D-Bry, he should get his old theme, with a live intro by Big E, and his former tag team partners should line the ramp as he makes his way to the ring….Like when JD left Sacred Heart on the NBC Finale of ‘Scrubs’ with all of his ex-girlfriends lining the hallway.
All the likes in the world for Kofi, and I couldn’t agree more that he needs to have a world title run soon. You gave title runs to Jinder Mahal and Bray Wyatt in the last 24 months. Put the title on Kofi, you cowards!
Plus, that frees New Day up from their long-stated desire of getting Kofi a title run, and allows Big E to become the multi-time world champion he absolutely needs to be.
And I love, love, love the idea of Bryan, Rowan, and one more Bryan disciple feuding with New Day for a few months where Bryan cuts promos railing against consumerism while Big E pulls increasingly ridiculous neon-colored New Day merchandise from the groin of his trunks and chucks them at children.
I vote Shelton as that Bryan disciple. He’s not doing anything, has had a great match with Bryan recently, and he already rained on the WWE Universe’s parade about New Years resolutions. I could see him feuding with New Day over like, “No it isn’t a new day, it is the same day as yesterday because all *you people* live stagnant consumerist mindless lives!”
Shelton could be great in that role. It’s a shame they haven’t had any interest in doing something with him since his return.
Asuka is a reverse Poochie
With there being no logical grounds for anyone else to cross brands there genuinely isn’t anything interesting she could have as a Mania title match, is there? Which with AEW and ROH making eyes at the joshi scene won’t look great, with the big WWE signing losing her unbeaten streak at her first Mania and doing nothing at the second (albeit Io’s probably beating Shayna the day before)
The only good thing about Bray Wyatt’s title run from a few years ago is that now we can believe Kofi has a chance to win
Going down a YouTube rabbit hole yesterday, I stumbled across Orton’s debut match against Hardcore Holly, which Randy won with an Oklahoma Roll “outta nowhere”.
From his first match, thanks to Tazz, the “outta nowhere” shtick pre-dates the RKO itself.
Your AJ Styles hate is fucking old and idiotic (but good work SJW Hipster). Also, proofread. This article has too many errors to count.
Unlike the earth, this comment falls flat
keep up the good work shockmaster, live the gimmick!
[www.youtube.com]
It always scares me at just how good New Day can be at switching from lunacy to poignancy. Big E can go from flinging pancakes to selling his friend’s decade plus career. Beautiful work and anything less than a WWE Championship run for Kofi would feel like a consolation prize.
+1 million