The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/12/18: Jour de Feet

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: AJ Styles got pissy at a contract signing, Carmella “unmasked” a wrestler who doesn’t ever wrestle in a mask, and The Miz stuck his hand into a top hat full of pancake batter. Wrestling!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 12, 2018.