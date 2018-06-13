The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/12/18: Jour de Feet

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: AJ Styles got pissy at a contract signing, Carmella “unmasked” a wrestler who doesn’t ever wrestle in a mask, and The Miz stuck his hand into a top hat full of pancake batter. Wrestling!
Remember to follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook if you haven’t already. You can also follow me on Twitter @mrbrandonstroud for pretty much just wrestling stuff. And remember to check out our With Spandex podcast, McMahonsplaining, featuring MENG.
Hit those share buttons! Please spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter, and whatever other social media outlets you use. Be sure to leave a comment in the comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot. We’re Going Home to Money in the Bank!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 12, 2018.
That little guy who got a front row seat to Peyton Royce shaking it in his face is the 2nd luckiest kid. 1st is Dillinger, obvs.
Miz and New Day basically reenacting a ’90s cartoon continues to be amazing. Miz for everything forever, my god…
Re-watching the Iiconics there, it also seems like they aren’t far off from Dance of Joy.
No specific mention of RUFF RUFF REF?
this was Paige’s version of the West Wing, where was she walking to all the time?
Leo’s office.
*watches Benjamin/Bryan (whitest name ever right there)*
Man, who knew that two wrestlers with wrestling capabilities like that could wrestle on this wrestling sh… oh, right. *sigh* Man, who knew that two “Superstars” with “technical skills” like that could “go one on one” on this “sports entrainment show.”
I want them to have an Usos/New Day feud where they fight for six months and then become friends out of mutual respect.
@Endy_Mion by WWE logic they’d probably need a “Best of 7 series” that no one wins.
I don’t know how I missed it, but I had never seen the “hard fart” thing, and now I’m dead.
Damn just get a saw and gimmick that sign. Make Cass seven foot three or whatever. sheesh no one cares at wwe
Benjamin and Bryan is such a great matchup on paper, I could watch those guys fight forever, but I also like the idea of Shelton going to Raw and being part of a super suplex faction.
Peyton Royce being a legit pro dancer but using her skills to mock Lana/Naomi is like Donald Glover being a legit rapper but using his skills to write for a show about less talented rappers. And there’s nothing wrong with that.
Whoo! Two comments! I’d like to thank Colin Cassidy for being very easy to make fun of.
I’m not sure Peyton is a better dancer than Lana.
I would be willing to see them test their skills against each other though.
Two comments in top 10? Can’t teach that.
Woo! Top comments!
I find the Big Case stuff hilarious. He reminds me of people who make a terrible argument, gets eviscerated by someone who understands how full of shit he is, and instead of augmenting their argument, or changing it, they simply repeat the same argument in a different way. As though that adds more weight or support to the same argument. It’s weird and terrible. Other wrestlers do it, too. Just repeat what they originally said, no matter how their rival reacted to it. Bryan’s over here reacting organically and Cass is telling him he’s short tho.
The Lawler stuff was a bit out of place, but I sure do like old-school callbacks every now and then. They should continue to do it while Lawler slowly turns heel again. With these days, some kind of Burger King-type reference couldn’t be more apt!
And to your idea of an amateur wrestling faction on Raw: Yes. I like the idea of their being an almost mercenary style faction defending Kurt, but for all that is good and honest. Like some Angelic warriors, and when they become corrupted to do evil (say, Kurt becomes more and more bitter and eventually gives in to nepotism), they can be even better.
Naomi out there, sounding like an NPC because they only recorded the phrase “I’ll snatch bald”.
Also: I’ve been meaning to ask for the longest time if there ever was an angle where someone steals the Money In The Bank briefcase before the PPV because it sounds like the most obvious thing to do if you’re a coward heel. But I guess I had to wait to get an answer for that thanks to New Day’s devotion in putting over pancakes… (+1 for Miz for acting the hell out of that reveal)