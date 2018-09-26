The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 9/25/18: House Hunters

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Heel AF Becky Lynch continued to be cheered relentlessly for heeling on Charlotte Flair, Peyton Royce flossed (😍😍😍), and Randy Orton got sexy weird with a production guy.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for September 25, 2018.
So Paige tweeted over the weekend about “making some real changes #Revolution”, then it was reported that Baszler and Kai were flown in (at least one confirmed that on social media) and were backstage… and then nothing. Did the women’s tag belts arrive in the wrong shade and they had to send them back?
Naomi and Asuka should do a “conchairto” of Asuka’s running hip attack and Naomi’s Rear View. Death by ass sandwich.
“I volunteer as tribute”.gif
+1 “Butt Based Offense.”
@Scott Springer 100%
I’m volunteer as tribute.
Even if it didn’t kill you, you’d still be in heaven.
“Fry and Zap thinking about snu snu”.gif
Sign me up for the ass sandwich please.
According to Cagematch, Rusev has had three matches In Milwaukee, while English and Lana have never had any there.
So, I am guessing that English has devastating video footage proving that Lana screwed Rusev in his US title match against Reigns at a Milwaukee house show in 2016.
Also, I am assuming that Samoa Joe is going to give that baby doll to one of AJ’s sons in order to provoke gay panic in their dad.
R-Truth for RAW GM!!! #RAWTruth
we interrupt these comments for…
….
….
A seven second dance break!
….
….
….
…
ok, please resume your normal commenting.
Only WWE would be so oblivious to hype a contract signing by saying “Look what happened two months ago at their last contract signing!” They think repeating steps in a story is a positive.
I was all ready for a layered “who blew up Rusev Day” story but should have known better. It’s sad that WWE can’t let Faces show emotion and be hurt by betrayal, and instead have to skip straight to “I’m gonna kick yer ass.”
Props to Lana for “I got him a tank!”
Huge ups to Lana (or whomever fed her that line), wrestling needs to be funnier than it is, and nothing is funnier than continuity on the most ridiculous aspects of wrestling.
I’m glad Rusev’s story is moving forward and he’s probably going to end up on the aggrieved babyface side of things, but how many times have they run this sort of story with Lana? Dolph, the Rock, Enzo, all of them being in odd storyline sex situations with Rusev’s real life wife. Naomi & Uce don’t have to go through this, neither do Daniel Bryan and she who shall not be named. Even if the storyline ends up not being sexual, which knowing WWE is a stretch, having Lana somehow be “unfaithful” to Rusev is lame and played out.
I wished the ending was someone else who had the last name styles, opened the door and Joe has a confused look, shrugs and then leaves.
I was hoping for something similar…
“OJ Styles.”
Joey Styles opens the door and yells “OH MY GOD!”
so im concerned that we are never going to discuss how much Randy Orten looks like Brian Bosworth
I like Carmella as a face and how all it took was a bit of association with R-Truth to get her from despised and contemptible heel to beloved dancing queen again.
I feel bad for IIconics and Absolution having to get put through the sexy woodchipper that is Asuka/Naomi until WWE gets more female tag teams on SDL.
It is a shame that it isn’t closer to Halloween, otherwise Joe could take AJ’s kids trick or treating.
Is Carmella any better at wrestling since I was forced to stop watching? That was ninety percent of my problem with her, especially during her title reign.
Carmella more than held her own in the triple threat.
The match against Becky on, she’s been pretty solid honestly.
Once they got rid of the “James Ellsworth does everything” spiel, she started to come into her own a LOT.
So is it possible they used the Ellsworth thing to let her train and work her skills off screen and then they dropped him because she reached that point?
I mean, they couldn’t be that smart, could they?
I’m probably wrong, but I really don’t think the Aiden/Lana storyline is a cheating angle, althought that’s probably me just being optimistic. I immediately went there, but after he said he had proof, my thoughts changed.
Everyone loves Lass Kicker Becky, the Irish wrestler who kicks lasses
[WWE execs] We regret to inform you that Lass Kicker Becky is still popular
Yet another week of Becky Lynch replacing my eyes with cartoon hearts. Also, whom do I call to keep Truth TV on the air?
Did they do some special backstage kayfabe breaking no this is serious thing or has Lana totally dropped her accent? (I know she doesn’t use it on Total Divas, but the last clips of WWE stuff I’ve seen she still had it).
I’d hope this leads to a big ole EXCUSE ME from Adian’s pissed off mother in law. If you’re going full on reality blurring relationship nonsense, why avoid playing that card? The guy who broke up Rusev Day, tried to break up Rusev and Lana and tried to cheat on Eddie’s daughter. Ciampa would be jealous of that heat.
Ha!
Shes been dropping the accent off and on for the last 2 months. Always has it when she says Rusev though.
Now I kind of want to know what the Styles’ family had as outgoing mail in the mailbox…
A subscription renewal to “Backwoodsman” magazine?
I’ve held a grudge against R Truth since he ended our precious angel Bo Dallas’ undefeated streak when Bo was still the Bolieve-ing singles competitor. But damnit, i cant help but enjoy watching him on Smackdown every week.
So you’re saying you like a 20 minute talking segment to open Smackdown? Isn’t this like the thing you complain non-stop about on *checks notes* every column you write?
This one had dance breaks.
I really loved this episode! Even the creepy Samoa Joe stuff.
I hope the Orton/Nakamura thing is continuing, because I think it’s such an odd pairing that it could work. Like, maybe Orton thinks Nakamura is really cool, but is incapable of expressing anything but sadistic hatred. So he shows Nakamura by destroying his opponents. Nakamura remaining unbothered and even getting in on the fun works, too, because he’s so aloof that it doesn’t matter what happens around him, as long as he gets a few in, he’s good.
I love how Rusev always looks like he’s thinking of something pleasant when people are talking, especially when serious gossip is being dropped. He just has this smile on his face that says he isn’t listening, and then when Lana was begging him not to listen to Aiden, he looked like he was all, “What? What did I do?” like that one-time owner of Monk’s Cafe on Seinfeld when Elaine accused him of only hiring large breasted women. I actually hope the “footage” isn’t The Rock, or some GTV thing, but something simple like Lana losing one of Rusev’s medals or something. I gotta give Rusev credit, too, because he’s handling this really well.
I hope there’s a segment with AJ rushing back home, discovering everyone’s okay and momentarily feeling a moment of reprieve until he enters his game room. Finding his Switch’s screen scratched, his collector’s amiibos out of their boxes, and his daughter drawing on his Legend of Zelda poster from the original 1984 run, he immediately breaks down in a mad frenzy. Oh, and Samoa Joe also spread a rumor to all the video game stores in AJ’s neighborhood that he doesn’t actually play games, he just buys them to sell them. “He’s one of those collectors…”
I think of Nak as a Silver Surfer heralding the arrival of Orton’s Galactus.