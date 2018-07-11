The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 7/10/18: Harm And Hammer

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: WWE celebrated the 4th of July by putting Jeff Hardy in some red, white, and blue facepaint and letting Sanity brutally destroy a pancake eating competition.
Remember to follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook if you haven’t already. You can also follow me on Twitter @mrbrandonstroud for pretty much just wrestling stuff. And remember to check out our With Spandex podcast, McMahonsplaining.
Hit those share buttons! Please spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter, and whatever other social media outlets you use. Be sure to leave a comment in the comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 10, 2018.
Please please please WWE don’t have Kane turn on Daniel Bryan. This is the ONLY version of Kane in the past several years that has been tolerable.
Plus that would probably lead into a Kane and Bryan feud. You know, cause Kane is seven feet tall and apparently D-Bry is cursed to only fight those dudes. Ah well, it will keep him busy until tangling with Miz at Summerslam or something.
What if the turn involved Bryan getting his ass handed to him Sanity, only for Glenn Jacobs to look like he’s going to help but turns on him last minute. As Bryan is chokeslammed to Hell, “It’s All About the Benjamin’s” comes on and P. Diddy walks out, announcing that he’s creating a super group of the men that just beat up Bryan, but if they lose he’s shutting down the studio!
Thus begins the era of Kanity Sane.
damn, @TheSuaveIdiot , you did a lot of work to get to that payoff. Well worth it. +1
Maybe Kane could join with SANITY and Kairi Sane and form a boy-band inspired team called N-Sane.
Re-read TheSuaveIdiot’s comment it in John Oliver’s voice and it gets even better.
“Vince, the fans have been clamoring for AJ versus Nakamura for an entire year!”
“AJ versus Nakamura for an entire year you say? I love it!”
Is it too late for +1’s? Screw it! You get a +1
+1
+1
+all the pluses
+1
[www.cagesideseats.com] well this is what happened to Joe! I miss having him on tv, but at least he is doing some great in character stuff.
Sooo what happened was,
The execution will not be televised, not be televised, not be televised, not be televised, the execution, will be live.
the ‘merc someone from behind tactic. Time honored Joe tradition. How is it his fault if the blood is up and his prey can’t even muster up the wits to make it to the ring?
i didn’t like the fact that Daniel Bryan successfully called up the fire. Call me old fashion, but despite that Kane’s character arc is one of the biggest jokes/travesties they have ever done to a wrestler, but my god, this team is based on comedy. What would have been better comedy?
Having Daniel Bryan continually fail and then showing Kane’s face having sympathy for the guy that on Daniel’s final attempt, Kane secretly behind him does his thing and calls the fire and lets Daniel believe he finally did it and Kane mocks the yes on him and then go from there to Extreme Rules where Daniel confronts him backstage seeing what happened and kane fooling him to show the thought of a possible heel turn for Kane or not and just continue playing up the comedy of that.
I was thinking he was gonna do that too. I guess if you hang out with Kane enough.
The fifteen-twenty minutes of WWE style wrestling that leads to a DQ or screwy finish has really ruined AJ’s reign for me. I love the guy as a performer, and he makes a lot of matches palatable that would be just painful to watch in other people’s hands, but WWE has definitely messed up by having so many of his feuds just build to nowhere or get swallowed up by stuff like Shane vs. Kevin or Hell-No reuniting.
WTF is with Sin Cara doing a diving nothing onto Almas’ knees when he’s got an actual move he could to (or at least should be able to do) for the same result? That spot was terrible.
I’m gonna give him a pass since he was absolutely on fire the rest of that match. On the thread, we were seriously questioning if that was really Sin Cara
Where does “humanizing Asuka because people were whining and complaining that she’s never lost” rank on stupid decisions WWE has made?
At least top 3, right?
If you’re ranking WWE worst decisions ever, you’re up against some stiff competition, my friend.
Recently…let’s say, oh, since after Wrestlemania?
Even then, the competition is fierce, but it just blows my mind that they have a murder demon lady, and WWE is all “what if she was booked similarly to almost every other lady.”
Since Mania? Okay. Deep breath. Here goes:
– Lesnar showing exactly one (1) time. (And that was at the GRR, which I’m not sure if I want to even count)
– In the minority on this, but Braun & Alexa winning MitB
– Raw. In general. As a show.
– Kurt Angle. In general. As a GM.
– Styles/Nakamura
– Everything that has involved Bobby Lashley
– KO in a portapotty
– Sasha/Bayley
– Mustafa Ali isn’t Intercontinental Champion
-I’ve grown indifferent to Brock. Like I just don’t care either way.
-With you on Alexa, obvs, including her immediately getting her heat back because we’re seriously competing with NXT Asuka for strongest booked woman ever with her at this point. With Braun…it’s not IDEAL, but I don’t think “stupid.”
-Yep
-YEP
-YEP
-YEP
-I want to murder the world because of what they’ve done to those two.
-“Mustafa Ali isn’t every champion”…had to edit that for ya.
@The Real Birdman I’m with you, neither Braun nor Alexa needed the cases. WWE backed themselves in a corner with having a Rousey/Jax match where they both needed to look good, as well as a mens champ who is never there and never loses. So they “had” to give the cases to the people they did, which was not ideal and they have nobody to blame but themselves.
It’s pretty bad though. Right alongside the fact that Samoa Joe hasn’t held a championship yet.
WWE has a mental disease when it comes to what makes a character popular. This is the calculation. Someone that gets cheered=face, face= vulnerable struggling hero, who gets a power up when the crowd is behind them. They don’t actually care about the specific reasons why a hero is popular. You can do the classical babyface with Bryan. Asuka-sama is an apex predator. But she has way more charisma than Orton. She also has way more skill than most of her competitors. She also has way more work ethic than Brock Lesnar. Her physical charisma, ring presence, and intimidation factor are positively WCW era Goldbergian.
Beating her should be an achievement. Cheating her should trigger a Braun Strowman “I’m NOT FINISHED WITH YOU” rampage where every time you turn around you see her smiling, then get jumped. Like when a Berserker is on the field in Gears of War.
Gah, I really really hope Kane doesn’t turn on D-Bry and they actually win the belts on Sunday.
I don’t know if Kane will turn, but I just don’t see them winning the belts and having D-Bry shunted off to the tag division. It would be smart to do so, because Team Hell No is really popular and it would draw out the inevitable Miz feud…but c’mon, do we really expect WWE to play that kind of long game?
I have a theory that McMahon doesn’t really have any plans for these incredible wrestlers besides punishing them for either being successful elsewhere or getting over on their own. I sincerely hope XFL 2 gets off the ground and Vince becomes so involved with it that his involvement with WWE becomes minimal. *Price Is Right Loser Theme in backround*
+1 absolutely, it’s the primary reason I root for XFL2.
I dunno, I really liked the interaction between the Bludgeon Brothers and Sanity. That little backstage moment, where Rowan goes, “Let the Bludgeoning… begin.”, while Sanity smirked and nodded in approval, felt like some Batman-esque villains brigade. It was pretty cool. Also, Eric Young stumbling before the knee strike was really hilarious.
And hey, it’s now canon that Daniel Bryan has fire summoning powers!
Agreed.
Wait a minute. Hasn’t it always been canon? Think about it, he’s the American Dragon, it kinda comes with the territory.
I know team Hell-No are Nsync fans, but as far as boy bands go, I would have thought them fans of B2K.
Where’s Cesaro tho
He and Sheamus are in dark matches right now, being kept off tv while they heal up
This is crazy talk but, with the billion dollars pouring in….wouldn’t it be great if WWE cancelled all except the Big 4 PPVs and just focused on making each episode of the regular shows important?
I’m down for cutting a few of the less important ones and spacing them out. Letting feuds build more naturally instead of trying to cut down or drag out some of them to fit the timing of the PPVs. Also, I really don’t like how so many matches have to be “extreme” or “no rules’ just because that is the name of the PPV, when few matches have really earned that. Same with TLC and HIAC, so many just feel forced into those gimmicks. I like the idea of survivor series, and elimination team matches in general, but WWE has screwed that up for years.
This is why NXT is so great. Because there are only a few Takeovers, the weekly matches do matter, they usually have clean finishes, and feuds begin and end within them. Then when they do start building toward the next Takeover, you know it’s going to be something special.
Hell, at this point I’d be down for them going back to brand exclusive ppvs so the current ones aren’t 10 hours long
Phillips with the call of his life throwing in another N*Sync reference, when Kane usurped the YES taunt at the end, with “Kane saying ‘it’s gonna be me!'”.
How the hell did they manage to ruin Asuka? Biggest slam dunk in years and they’ve made her just another wrestler. Shameful.
If Brock doesn’t show up to murk Reigns and Lashley to set up a triple-threat at Summerslam, I will eat my hat. And Lashley’s headband.
I’m not sure how EXTREME rules has come to equate to NO rules in so many people’s minds. It should be a card filled with matches with complicated or unusual rules. Like Braun vs Samoa Joe in a china shop where the loser is the first person to break something. Chris Jericho vs Dean Malenko where the name of a wrestling move appears on the Tron. First person to perform the move on their opponent gets a point. Whoever has the most points after 20 minutes wins. Battle Royale for the tag team titles where the last 2 people in the ring (no matter their alignment) are the new champs. How awesome would that be to have D-Bry and Miz as the last two.
TLDR-Extreme Rules should be a card where all the matches have rules we typically don’t see throughout the year