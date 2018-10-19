Back when it was announced that FOX had acquired the broadcasting rights to WWE’s Smackdown Live, one of the reported negotiation tactics was to say that NBC was “embarrassed by” WWE’s product. Per a note in this week’s Observer, it sounds like FOX is also embarrassed by parts of WWE’s presentation, and is hoping to make some lasting changes when the show joins their lineup next Fall.
The note mentions how FOX is intent on including a Friday edition of Smackdown Live as a part of their new Thursday-through-Sunday sports programming block, which means more of a lean toward sports than entertainment. Specifically, getting rid of Vince McMahon’s horrible, horrible idea of “comedy.”
FOX supposedly wants to use Smackdown for cross-promotion with their other shows — something Smackdown’s been down with from the beginning; Shasta McNasty, I’m looking in YOUR direction — which means having stars and personalities from their other sports shows pop in to promote. That also works in the other direction, and it’s a lot easier for sports guys to promote an athletically-centered wrestling program than to, say, ask you to watch R-Truth dress up like Sherlock Holmes while Vince gets his face shoved into Stephanie’s butt, or whatever.
I don’t feel SDL “desperately” needs to change at all. I mean, yeah, there’s comedy bits, but they more than make up for it with actual wrestling of consequence and fully functioning characters, especially when compared to Raw.
Raw is one big comedy bit. The tag division is a joke. The Intercontinental scene is nonexistent. If you aren’t the Shield, the three guys taking on the Shield or one of the four old men in post midlife crisis mode, you are a joke.
And speaking of nonexistent title scenes. The US champ on Smackdown is brought out once a month tops. Even then he either looses or has his match inturupted by Orton. All off WWE is a big joke.
Smackdown is doing great right now, I mean not NXT great,but faaaaaaaar better than RAW. I guess It could be a good change to lean on the sports side of things. I just hope they don’t bring back guest hosts
Wait, so they want cameos from actors from other shows to pop in like it’s a sitcom from the 1970s? So during an Andrade vs AJ Styles match, in runs Seth McFarlane with a Stewie plushy? Or that kid who plays Bruce Wayne in Gotham tries to spy on Sanity because they may also work for a member of the Falcone family? Or whatever? Okay.
Expect weekly guest hosts and Fox tv show actors sitting in on commentary. It’ll be all wrestling, but instead of shitty commentary, they’ll be shilling Fox properties.
The article mentioned synergy with Fox Sports. So, expect athletes and maybe analysts.
@El Superbeasto, @Endy_Mion Ah, that’s less exciting. I hate sports, so that makes me feel like I already do when they mention sports teams, individuals or when I see those big head parodies of wrestling moments where the wrestler’s heads are replaced with sports stars. I know I’m alone on that, but yeah, disappointing.
If they cut down on some of the forced comedy bits, that’d be fine. But back when Breezango was on SDL and before New Day was obsessed with pancakes, those guys were all naturally hilarious. Fashion Cops skits would be a prime place for people from Fox Sports to pop up and promote things. So, maybe something like that.