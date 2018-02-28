WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/27/18

YouTube

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

After a disappointing performance in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday, John Cena vowed that his Road to WrestleMania was not cut short, promising to find a way to The Show of Shows. Last night on Raw, the 16-time World Champion revealed that while he may not have a way into WrestleMania through the red brand, he believes the door is wide open on SmackDown LIVE. The free agent has vowed to show up tonight, but how does Cena plan on getting to WrestleMania? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Free Agent John Cena will free agency his ass on over to Smackdown, because Raw won’t give him a WrestleMania match against the Undertaker. It’s like the world’s slowest, most logistically inconvenient temper tantrum.

2. Ruby Riott and the Riott Squad laid down a challenge to the Smackdown women’s division last week, so Naomi is here to accept it! I sure hope those dastardly Riott Squadsters don’t get involved!

3. There is a Fatal 5-Way coming up at Fastlane, so at least SOME of the participants will naturally be put into singles matches against each other. This time, it’s Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin. Enjoy them tumbling into whatever participant is sitting in on commentary before the match ends in a disqualification!

4. The Usos and the New Day will be “renewing their rivalry,” as they gear up for the first title match between them in MONTHS.*

* The last PPV title match between the New Day and the Usos was a Fatal 4-Way title match at Clash of Champions on December 17. So literally, months, plural.

5. Shinsuke Nakamura, who has a WrestleMania main event, is once again not on this show. (Yes, I know he’s probably going to be the person Cena challenges at Fastlane, but still. Worth mentioning.) Oh, and we’ll probably get more of whatever the hell Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton are up to. Smackdown!

