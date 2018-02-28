WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/27/18

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
After a disappointing performance in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday, John Cena vowed that his Road to WrestleMania was not cut short, promising to find a way to The Show of Shows. Last night on Raw, the 16-time World Champion revealed that while he may not have a way into WrestleMania through the red brand, he believes the door is wide open on SmackDown LIVE. The free agent has vowed to show up tonight, but how does Cena plan on getting to WrestleMania? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Free Agent John Cena will free agency his ass on over to Smackdown, because Raw won’t give him a WrestleMania match against the Undertaker. It’s like the world’s slowest, most logistically inconvenient temper tantrum.
2. Ruby Riott and the Riott Squad laid down a challenge to the Smackdown women’s division last week, so Naomi is here to accept it! I sure hope those dastardly Riott Squadsters don’t get involved!
3. There is a Fatal 5-Way coming up at Fastlane, so at least SOME of the participants will naturally be put into singles matches against each other. This time, it’s Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin. Enjoy them tumbling into whatever participant is sitting in on commentary before the match ends in a disqualification!
4. The Usos and the New Day will be “renewing their rivalry,” as they gear up for the first title match between them in MONTHS.*
* The last PPV title match between the New Day and the Usos was a Fatal 4-Way title match at Clash of Champions on December 17. So literally, months, plural.
5. Shinsuke Nakamura, who has a WrestleMania main event, is once again not on this show. (Yes, I know he’s probably going to be the person Cena challenges at Fastlane, but still. Worth mentioning.) Oh, and we’ll probably get more of whatever the hell Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton are up to. Smackdown!
Seriously though….Cedric v. Roddy is gonna be AMAZING!
And it has a perfect built-in in-ring story, both guys wanna soften up the back for their lower-back finishers. I’m v hyped.
Hell yeah!
Yes! It is gonna look painful as all hell.
Drew Gulak better kill Mark Andrews. I’m serious. Victory by death
I better have pieces of Mark Andrews flying into my beer next week. I will share pictures with the group the next day!
Lock him in a Funerary Box.
Battle of the Lumbar Checks in the semifinals?
basement-ranas look way cooler than regular ones.
I like Strong’s strategy of “Beat the shit out of him”
+1
Too bad he’s dead now. HOLY CRAP!
This is more like it
@Baron Von Raschke that combined with his apron backbreaker on Itami during his last match. Dude looks scary!
Roddy dropping Kalisto with some VELOCITY on the table!
Mustafa Ali is pretty awesome.
Yeah I was really sad that Gallagher got knocked out so early, especially after laying so much pain into Ali the whole match, but if anybody was going to power their way through that and have a triumphant comeback, I’d want it to be Ali. or Cedric.
All the +1s!
Wildly disappointed that bus wasn’t flipped onto Buddy Murphy by Braun just now
Yep, he really is the only thing keeping us apart
So is Mr. Bliss.
I am pleasantly surprised by Drave Maverick.
“Age of Alexander” sounds like an expansion pack for Civilization.
Shit if Ali can survive Jack Gallagher trying to murder him viciously like a dozen times yesterday, Alexander can work through a knee injury.
Cena wants to face Cedric so he can kick out of a Lumbar Check
Don’t you dare!
That was awkward, it is almost as if after the first count the ref checked to make sure he was holding the tights before he progressed in the count
Friend tells me the biggie/Tupac movie is firing off f-bombs left and right….maybe we should’ve seen TJP on the schedule and watched that instead.
This match started pretty lame, but it is starting to pick up.
All I want out of this match is to see how high TJP bounces when Cedric hits him with the Lumbar Check
I don’t know why, but I can’t get into this at all
Dang it… must be in West Coast time warp delay.
Yea, feels a little flat.
205
Not sure if I’m watching what you’re watching. MMC?
Miz paying homage to Mizdow!
Damn TJP has done that headscissors into the armbar like four times already.
INNOVATOR!
This is super clunky so far
Yeah it is emulating my network feed.
TJP’s not gonna win this match, right? RIGHT???
Is it still February?
Wait? Did the announcer just read a script that mentioned Roderick Strong beating Kalisto tonight would be an upset?
Well Kalisto was Crusierweight champ and I’m pretty sure Strong has more losses in WWE than wins right now. So yeah, by all keyfabe accounts it would be.
Thank god Black History month will be over by next month, otherwise the beating Jey and Naomi are gonna take would have some unfortunate implications.
*next week
Oh god, Braun with that little smile at Alexa then transition to his usual monster face. Loved it.
So Miz and Braun’s storyline will eventually crossover to the MMC right? Like it seems like it’s set in the stars
Breaking news….rey Mysterio backstage at smackdown.
Braun & Alexa + a Gulak match and a Mustafa Ali match for 205 Live. Guess I’m going next week.
Solid lineup.
Miz….You are magnificent!
Whoa, that as a pretty neat ending! Miz with some trickery and Asuka with the death locks.
William Hung really getting in Miz’s face there
Damn, Miz with that kill-face. Asuka must have taught him how to be extra intimidating.
I hate that counter to the Skull Crushing Finale because it forces Miz to try and LIFT his opponent up despite that not being part of his move ever.
If Miz starts yelling “Your streak! Your streak!” to motivate Asuka, we will all die happy, right?
Yes Kicks by everyone! I want to see Daniel Bryan wrestle everyone in this match!
Ha, Miz taught her how to do those It kicks a bit too well, she missed the last one.
the final It Kick not connecting is A-plus continuity
Hive Mind
Asian Empress in lingerie puts pretty boy in the corner for verbal abuse
@TheSuaveIdiot it is a pretty dope movie, I’m glad someone got that reference!
@Endy_Mion Eastern Promise lol
Fit Irish Lad and purple haired cutie aren’t ready for this Eastern Promise.
Does it really count as ending someone’s ‘streak’ if it’s someone else who gets pinned/taps out?
Ok, thanks, weird that I would forget the ending to that match.
@Mr. Bliss Asuka tapped someone out. I think it was Mickie.
No Asuka won after Bayley walked out on Sasha.
Didn’t her team lose last night? I HONESTLY can’t remember.
Somehow…Yes it does.
the not so small look of fear in Miz’s eyes when he looks at Asuka is great
Miz just did Sasha’s taunt….Can Miz just start going at everyone on the roster?
I kind of want Asuka screaming, “MY STREAK! MY STREEEAAAAKKK!” as my new ringtone.
Why is acting like losing two matches in a row is somehow extra embarrassing? After competing in one match already losing the other one should be a given, the lose he took to Finn Balor means less than nothing.
Fish gotta swim. Birds gotta fly.
*why is Cole acting
Oh god, Miz is shook. That was a hell of a pep talk there Asuka.
That was mildly a weird way to end the last WWE event during Black History month
Is Cedric on 205 Live tonight?
Ahhh, that scamp Miz, trying to glom onto Asuka’s streak. I hope they win everything. Not jus the MMC, but in life.
Miz and Asuak are awesome together
Universal Champion: Hasn’t been seen in months
WWE Champion: Losing matches
Intercontinental Champion: Losing matches
US Champion: Didn’t wrestle this week. Locked in Blood feud with Jinder Mahal. Gets RKO’d after every match
RAW Tag Champs: Locked in Blood feud with Titus Worldwide
SD Tag Champs: Didn’t wrestle this week. Restarting Blood feud with New Day
RAW Women’s Champ: Defended title for first time since October in great match! About to be sacrificed to Asuka
SD Women’s Champ: Didn’t wrestle this week. Locked in Blood feud with Riott Squad
And now I’m really depressed.
At least 205 and the MMC are doing well !
The Bludgeon Brothers would be great at getting hall of famours off the stage when they go to long
Harper and Rowan = the “Play them off” music, but with hammers.
HAHAHAHAHAH…. now I wanna see this.
Corey Graves really is incredible at keeping his irrational hatred for people 100% straight and never letting up regardless of their alignment.
I said it Sunday and it applies tonight, it’s amazing that Sasha looks how she looks and she’s still the 4th most attractive person in the match.
Yeah this is pretty stacked.