WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/20/18

03.20.18 2 hours ago 27 Comments

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Though he emerged from a turbulent Six-Pack Challenge at WWE Fastlane with his WWE Championship, AJ Styles learned the hard way that The Road to WrestleMania will not be an easy one. After being subjected to a two-on-one beating at the hands of Rusev & Aiden English, Styles found reprieve from an unlikely source: Shinsuke Nakamura, his WrestleMania opponent. With their WWE Championship dream match just weeks away, will they have to keep an eye on each other to make sure they get to New Orleans in one piece? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. This afternoon, WWE cleared Daniel Bryan to return to in-ring action. That’s absolutely incredible, and maybe the best news of the past couple of years. I bet they’ll talk about it on Smackdown!

2. Last week, in an unprecedented turn of events, things actually happened on Smackdown Live! This week, we’ll see if there will be repercussions for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after their attack on Shane McMahon. I’m going to guess there are, and I’m going to guess Daniel Bryan’s punishment for them involves, say, a tag team match at WrestleMania. I know, I know; it seems farfetched, but bear with me here.

3. Jinder Mahal is in a three-way feud of his own, with Bobby Roode and Randy Orton for the United States Championship. Perhaps this will ALSO culminate in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania? I know, I know; it seems farfetched, but bear with me here. Also, hear me out: maybe Jinder Mahal is the most likable of these three Superstars at the moment?

4. WWE.com asks how the Smackdown women’s division will change after the arrival of Asuka. If you watched Raw this week, you’ll know that Asuka doesn’t even care enough about Smackdown to stop wrestling meaningless matches on Raw, so … I’m gonna guess not much.

5. Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles might have to keep an eye on each other and watch each other’s back to make sure they get to WrestleMania for their WWE Championship match in one piece. Assumedly, this means they’ll easily defeat Rusev Day in tag team action tonight. … Still though, Daniel Bryan back!

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE
