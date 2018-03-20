WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/20/18

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
Though he emerged from a turbulent Six-Pack Challenge at WWE Fastlane with his WWE Championship, AJ Styles learned the hard way that The Road to WrestleMania will not be an easy one. After being subjected to a two-on-one beating at the hands of Rusev & Aiden English, Styles found reprieve from an unlikely source: Shinsuke Nakamura, his WrestleMania opponent. With their WWE Championship dream match just weeks away, will they have to keep an eye on each other to make sure they get to New Orleans in one piece? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. This afternoon, WWE cleared Daniel Bryan to return to in-ring action. That’s absolutely incredible, and maybe the best news of the past couple of years. I bet they’ll talk about it on Smackdown!
2. Last week, in an unprecedented turn of events, things actually happened on Smackdown Live! This week, we’ll see if there will be repercussions for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after their attack on Shane McMahon. I’m going to guess there are, and I’m going to guess Daniel Bryan’s punishment for them involves, say, a tag team match at WrestleMania. I know, I know; it seems farfetched, but bear with me here.
3. Jinder Mahal is in a three-way feud of his own, with Bobby Roode and Randy Orton for the United States Championship. Perhaps this will ALSO culminate in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania? I know, I know; it seems farfetched, but bear with me here. Also, hear me out: maybe Jinder Mahal is the most likable of these three Superstars at the moment?
4. WWE.com asks how the Smackdown women’s division will change after the arrival of Asuka. If you watched Raw this week, you’ll know that Asuka doesn’t even care enough about Smackdown to stop wrestling meaningless matches on Raw, so … I’m gonna guess not much.
5. Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles might have to keep an eye on each other and watch each other’s back to make sure they get to WrestleMania for their WWE Championship match in one piece. Assumedly, this means they’ll easily defeat Rusev Day in tag team action tonight. … Still though, Daniel Bryan back!
Man, how much more mind blowing would it be tonight if Bryan was involved with stuff up through the end of the night, and it wound up going out on him just kicking the crap out of someone. This whole comment thread would either be dead silent as we all scream “What the fuck is happening!” at our TVs, or just be a string if similar exclamations, instead of them making an announcement.
If Smackdown booking Trends hold true tonight, Shane will announce that he is partnering with Cris Cyborg to bring down the evil husband and wife team of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella
I’m glad I can inspire such strongs feeling, feltluke
Side note: Bliss, every time I remember what your profile pic looks like full size, it makes me want to punch a baby.
Those smug vegans would make great condescending heels. Fitting that shane would hate vegans since he looks like a hot dog.
Gonna bring back the Bayley Eye Roll counter tonight because
1) Last week in its debut, the show was actually pretty good
2) I got a top 10 comment off of it somehow.
Those of you who weren’t around last week, the Bayley Eye Roll Counter is where I pick things out of Smackdown that I feel would be better if Bayley walked out, rolled her eyes, folded her arms, and walked back. I’m hoping for little tonight, given that last week was pretty decent and I had to stretch for a few, but Dolph Ziggler and Natalya are still floating around, so I’m sure there’ll be some at least!
Can we now campaign for a serious heel stable of Daniel Bryan, Pete Dunne, a returning Zack Sabre, Jr. and Drew Gulak managed by William Regal?
Whoa….do you want me to love wrestling more than my own family? Because that’s how you make me love wrestling more than my family.
Yes please! Excellent plan.
HEY GUYS
*watches @CMPunk’s account with baited breath*
An early +1
*Miz pulls up for MME*
*gets out of limo*
Daniel: “Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”
If DBD isn’t just standing there with the biggest shit eating grin on his lips then why are we even here.
Wait, So Bray Wyatt came out of the Lake of Reincarnation as a Medically Cleared Daniel Bryan?
Bray got deleted so that Bryan’s wrestling career could live again.