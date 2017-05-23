WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 5/23/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for May 23, 2017:
Jinder Mahal stunned the WWE Universe at WWE Backlash when he defeated Randy Orton to capture the WWE Championship. How will The Maharaja follow up on his historic championship win? With a celebration! See Jinder Mahal’s incredible Punjabi Celebration tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Jinder Mahal is your WWE Champion. No, really! He’s planning on throwing a “Punjabi Celebration” on Tuesday night’s Smackdown Live. We’re not sure what that entails, but it’s pretty much guaranteed to be more fun than the Festival of Friendship was. The Jinder Era begins here.
2. Shinsuke Nakamura finally made his in-ring debut, and just wrestled the same match everyone else wrestles. Now that we don’t have to put off him actually wrestling for five weeks, hopefully he’ll mix it up on tonight’s episode. Aiden English probably needs something to do, after all.
3. The Usos need new No. 1 contenders to their titles. Who could it be? WHO?! WHO?! WHO?! Yeah, the New Day are almost certainly returning tonight. Prepare for a grand return slash Smackdown debut that will hopefully be much more entertaining than either Old Day or Sonny Boy. PRAY FOR THAT.
4. AJ Styles came up just short of capturing the United States Championship, so he’ll probably continue to gun for The New Face Of America, Kevin Owens. Maybe Owens will be magnanimous and give a title shot to a worthy contender, like James Ellsworth.
5. Shane McMahon has promised a big announcement for Money in the Bank on this episode. But “big announcement” in WWE never really means big announcement, so he’s probably announcing they’re cancelling Money in the Bank to make room for a new PPV called WOMP BOMP A LOO BOP or something.
Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live. Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.
Renee with the New Day Dance. Talking Smack is the best.
Renee on Sunday: After the PPV, terrified of moving from her chair during Kevin Owens segment
Renee on Tuesday: Leaps from her chair to welcome New Day to Talking Smack!
How was the street fight? Should I go back & check it out?
There was some good stuff. The end was really cool.
That move deserved a bigger crowd reaction.
TO-FREAKING-ZAWA!
Alright, Tozawa standing on the ring post rather than the turnbuckle was kinda cool.
…do they just not explain to people how a Street Fight blowoff match is supposed to work?
Man…remember when the cruiserweight roster was that big and we thought they would be able to rotate through a bunch of different guys and feuds?
Drew Gulak looks like Richard Spencer’s alcoholic cousin
So, is Drew Gulak’s gimmick what would happen if Jim Cornette mellowed out and decided to run for president?
New Day’s debut on SmackDown is going to be on Talking Smack?
really wwe? that doesn’t count.
OH SO NEW DAY DEBUTS ON TALKING SMACK INSTEAD OF SDL OK WWE OK.
Finally, Cedric!
Aries is probably the best ‘true’ face in the company atm.
…this could’ve happened on RAW, guys.
Can we get to Cedric now?
I still can’t get my brain around Austin Aries as the face.
I’ve been away from 205 Live for a bit, but it’s good to know that TBK’s Purple Sgt. Pepper Cosplay is still a thing.
Props to the guys with the violin signs!
Thought New Day was supposed to debut tonight.
And Rusev.
Wasn’t Ziggler legal?
No. Doesn’t matter tho he was dead too.
SHINSUKE BOMA YE!
No Uzigoroshi call. *sigh* Mauro…..
Let’s get Nakamura over on the main roster by having him get the shit kicked out of him the first two matches
Seriously
MATCH! Stupid missing edit button
Or wrestle a style math so WWE that even The Miz thinks it’s boring.
Focusing on “at any arena” makes it seem like a MITB cash in could happen at a house show. And, I mean, c’mon…
Like I said before, Anywhere to me screams 24/7 rule. These men are all great champions…and Dolph, but they’re no Crash Holly.
(couldn’t help it)
Chinlock City, Chinlock City Bitch.
彼はそんなに… GODDAMNED … COOL
If someone gets a ladder and grabs the briefcase during this match, do they win the MitB Contract?
People are going to make a stink that they jobber entranced Nakamura but we don’t need it twice on one show.
People who complain about seeing entrances over wrestling don’t make sense to me
I’m trying to imagine how much of a rotten motherfucker Kevin Owens is when he’s Hangry.
So Brandon just found out they’re going to Atlanta next week? That’s so dumb I can’t think of an insult.
Leave that to Xavier I’m sure he can figure something out.
WWE sure likes multi person matches right now.
there goes that womens money in the bank match
Oh good, another multi person women’s match for #1 contender… Oh look, I have a gas oven.
I think we should start playing “What Kind of Puppy is Natalya Cosplaying This Week?”
Reminds me of that Catsy chick from Sailor Moon actually.
I dunno, there are weeks where her hair looks exactly like Raj’s dog from the Big Bang Theory. (She’s probably trying for cat, though.)
It’s always a cat.
I can’t overstate how much I love elimination matches.
Oh joy, another SDL multi-women’s match!
Tamina as Women’s Champion…Oh….you laugh now.
Also…MOJO FREAKING RAWLEY won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at Mania
TJ Perkins beat Kota Ibushi in the CWC
Dude last year James Ellsworth had a winning streak against AJ STYLES…and is now…dating? Carmella.
Jinder’s the WWE Champ. Nothing will surprise me anymore
Friendzoned!
If you told me 12 months ago that my favorite acts behind aj and ko were going to be Tyler, Fandango and strowman, I would have laughed in your face and yet here we are.
@Amaterasu’s son haha, fair point
I find it ironic that a man named Biff McLargeHuge couldn’t detect his own affinity for a man named BRAWNY STRONGMAN. But yeah, it’s odd and wonderful.
BRUH.
I see no one else in that commercial.
Damn, going to the event at 6:25?
Hollerin’ JBL is wearing me out tonight.
It makes me sad that Breezy is basically the Enzo of the team.
Yeah, and I really wish they’d let him. Enzo can just keep getting the shit kicked out of him.
But Breeze can wrestle when they let him.
Did American Alpha die?
They’re being repackaged as American Ascension.
Wow, I almost legit forgot they existed. The heck?
Wow. That kid is REALLY disappointed the Fashion Po Po lost.
Well that sucks.
not sure about that decision
Holy shit that finish was slick. Beautiful work on both sides. Well done. That was a hot ass match.
the crowd is super into this
I have to admit it’s hilarious hearing JBL freak out screaming KICK OUT! KICK OUT!!
Usually he’s just supporting the heels, but he was INVESTED in this match. I haven’t seen him this diehard for someone to win since Ellsworth vs AJ.
WIGS and SQUIRT GUNS and OLD LADIES and JANITORS!