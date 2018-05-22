WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 5/21/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Big Cass suffered an injury during a WWE Live Event in Munich, Germany over the weekend, leading to SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige announcing a huge change to Money in the Bank qualification. Tomorrow night, Daniel Bryan will face United States Champion Jeff Hardy one-on-one. The winner of that battle will advance to face Samoa Joe next Tuesday in a Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Who will get a second chance at a spot in the career-altering Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Find out tomorrow night on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

1. Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy is certainly an upgrade from Big Cass, so let’s hope it’s as good as it can be. And, you know, doesn’t end with Big Cass showing up anyway to attack both of them.

2. The New Day will appear on Miz TV, hopefully so everyone can talk at length about Bobby Lashley’s sisters.

3. Lana vs. Billie Kay and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville are the night’s Money in the Bank qualifiers of varying quality.

4. The Miz got a new shirt from the designer of NEVILLE KING OF THE CRUISERWEIGHTS and it’s not great, but looks like AUSTIN 3:16 compared to Ember Moon’s.

5. Enjoy this version of Smackdown before it goes to Fox and becomes three hours of Second Raw!

