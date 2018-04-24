WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 4/24/18

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

During last week’s Superstar Shake-up, it was revealed that The Miz was being acquired by SmackDown LIVE at the request of Daniel Bryan. There is no love lost between the two Superstars, who have a tense history going back to Season 1 of NXT in 2010. The rivals will come face-to-face on SmackDown LIVE, as The A-Lister makes his Team Blue premiere by hosting the leader of The “Yes!” Movement on “Miz TV.” What will happen when these longtime rivals meet? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The Superstar Shake-Up is in the rearview mirror, but sadly, with a friggin’ six-hour Greatest Royal Rumble coming up on Friday, there isn’t going to be a lot of stuff happening this week until we can return to our normally-scheduled storylines last week. The good news is that means there will probably be a lot of actual wrestling on Smackdown.

2. Make sure you’ve read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw column, as it will prepare you for nothing to happen before the Greatest Royal Rumble. We’re sorry about that.

3. The most important news, however, is that Daniel Bryan will be the guest on MizTV tonight, and it will be the first time these two will be in the same ring since Bryan was cleared. The build to next year’s WrestleMania begins tonight! (Just kidding, they’re going to have the blowoff match at Backlash. Still; fantastic.)

4. Asuka and Becky Lynch will team up to take on the IIconics, so uh … it was nice knowing you, IIconics! We still love you, even though all of your arms are about to be ripped off.

5. The other announced match for this week is Jimmy Uso vs. Rowan. If you can think of a match that says “the Greatest Royal Rumble is three days away,” I’d like to hear it.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show!