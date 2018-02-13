WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/13/18

Youtube

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

After Daniel Bryan announced a controversial Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship at WWE Fastlane, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon decided to shake things up a little bit on the Road to WrestleMania. Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin will square off, and the winner will advance to the WWE Championship Match at WWE Fastlane, joining WWE Champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Who will move one step closer to the WWE Championship? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Nobody deserves a championship opportunity more than Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, am I right guys? Let’s hope they add Bobby Roode to the match at the last second and make it a triple threat.

2. Charlotte Flair takes on Sarah Logan in an attempt to get her to cut another promo, since we haven’t really heard from her since “game meat.”

3. The United States Championship open challenge continues and will be answered by someone in the United States Championship division of like five people. I wish somebody random like Viktor would answer it.

4. New Day vs. Gable and Benjamin should be fun. Can we give Gable and Benjamin’s team and signature moves names already?

5. Smackdown has no hope of being as good as Raw this week, unless Rusev attacks somebody with a musical instrument.

+1 your favorite comments and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!