WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/13/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
After Daniel Bryan announced a controversial Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship at WWE Fastlane, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon decided to shake things up a little bit on the Road to WrestleMania. Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin will square off, and the winner will advance to the WWE Championship Match at WWE Fastlane, joining WWE Champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Who will move one step closer to the WWE Championship? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Nobody deserves a championship opportunity more than Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, am I right guys? Let’s hope they add Bobby Roode to the match at the last second and make it a triple threat.
2. Charlotte Flair takes on Sarah Logan in an attempt to get her to cut another promo, since we haven’t really heard from her since “game meat.”
3. The United States Championship open challenge continues and will be answered by someone in the United States Championship division of like five people. I wish somebody random like Viktor would answer it.
4. New Day vs. Gable and Benjamin should be fun. Can we give Gable and Benjamin’s team and signature moves names already?
5. Smackdown has no hope of being as good as Raw this week, unless Rusev attacks somebody with a musical instrument.
+1 your favorite comments and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!
Ali v. Jack should be FIRE next week
Yes! Especially if Jack comes out pissed about the dress code scenario.
Ali and Gallagher!! Oh snap, why can’t that be in the semi-finals? Don’t know who to cheer for.
God I love Spud Maverick’s 205 live.
I hope we get Gulak v Cedric next round and Gulak continues to snap after taking so many Lumbar Checks over the past few months
Gave em the ole Sami Zayn treatment with that one. Just beat em till he stops moving.
I really wish TKOs were more of a thing. Beating someone up until the can’t physically continue is far more impressive than holding their shoulders down for 3 seconds
It’d be funny if people stopped cutting off Gulak’s powerpoints and started listening to his rules because they are legit terrified of him after this. Makes sense.
+1
+1 Into it
Nese v. Gulak is worthy of the first annual Festival of Friendship match.
Definitely better than Mojo/Ryder.
Does Bruce Banner like power points? Cause good lord we have a hulk. Or maybe a Maestro.
TKO! Do it!
Ehh that’s good too
I think Nese has wrestled more tonight than he has wrestled during the entire run of 205 Live…and that is a good thing…..and a horrible thing at the waste of the last year of this show.
Nese and Cedric need to have an arm wrestling match. And maybe a weigh-in before that.
They have done more to make Nese look great in 20 minutes tonight than they have in the last year
So ummm…I’ve been meaning to ask this for a while now, but why exactly have y’all been shitting on Tony Neese?
It is mostly Enzo’s fault.
THAT DIVE
Drew Gulak: Wrestler is giving Drew Gulak: Power Pointer a run for his money
Gulak with the Lorcan special!
Gulak ain’t playin’….no more!
A match between Drew Gulak & Tony Nese was better than anything on SDL. By a lot
+1 truth
Angry Gulak is growing on me.
Damn, that cartwheel on the apron into that forearm. slick.
Looked like a Xavier Woods move.
Was Nigel just told over the headset to not mention Enzo?
Or more specifically the ‘Zo train.
Is Tony Nese like 5 feet tall? I have a hard time believing he’s under 205 lbs
I can appreciate Gulak getting serious for the tournament, but I do hope that it later leads to his power point persona eating away at him from the inside until he finally snaps and it bubbles back to the surface again.
All Green Goblin style.
I’m surprised Braun hasn’t scared Buddy Murphy into a witness protection program or something. Then again, Braun would have to view him as a threat for that to happen, and Braun is a Rhino and Buddy is one of those little birds that lands on them and he doesn’t even notice.
You make a good point, but he should probably avoid ambulances or concerts with a bass or free-standing structures that could potentially be grappled. I know literally nothing about Buddy Murphy, so It is good to learn he is a cool guy.
Buddy Murphy is a pretty cool guy, so he’s probably secure in his relationship and has no reason to feel threatened or be insecure about Braun.
Blake and Murphy were NXT tag champs?! Why were they never called up as a team?
@The Real Birdman, that’s right. I just remembered them as her lackeys.
Because their manager outshined them big time
This 205 reboot is doing better than the last 30 TNA reboots.
+1
+30
+1
This is the most I have cared about Buddy Murphy…..maybe ever.
Oh Buddy Murphy’s actually alive and not locked in @Mr. Bliss’ shed
he shouldn’t have shown himself, now Braun knows where his target is gonna be
I hope Jack Gallagher comes back next week dressed as Akeem The African Dream
Ahahaha. Nah he should come out next week dressed as Spring-Heeled Jack. I’m not sure what that would entail, but I trust him to sort something out.
Drake!? What are you doing? Jack wrestling in a suit and dress shoes is easily the top three coolest thing about 205 live.
Yeah. Wrestling in wing tips is legitimately impressive
Drake Maverick with a Die Hard quote to start the segment with Gentleman Jack
Come on, guys. The winners of this round are two wins from WrestleMania…They are three wins from winning the title AT Mania.
Sorry Tozawa, I was cheering for you! Maybe now you’ll know the benefits of Titus WW and come home.
Lengthy cruiser matches? And they’re a lot better than the two minute ones or the amorphous six man tags? Whoa, Drake is a Maverick!
That suplex into a stunner was really cool
I can’t wait for fans at the show catch up with this reboot and start giving the Cruiserweights the reactions they deserve right from the beginning of the matches.
205 has had some good refs lately, why can’t Raw get some good refs?
Holy shit! Suicide cannonball!
Oh god, that dive always gets me.
Tozawa taking dive lessons from Sasha?
It’s Drake Maverick’s former tag team partner Mark Andrews.
I’m really not sure who sounded less human in that Dasha/Andrews exchange
Wait, since when did Crews get paired with Jax?
He got paired with Nia when Enzo was too sick to compete, before he was fired.
It was originally He Who Must Not be Named, but then they had to shift gears. I kind of like the idea of serious hoss Nia Jax palling around with those goofballs from Titus WW. Especially since real life Nia is silly too.
I like that the photo for this thread is Dolph Ziggler. It warned me not to bother watching. Put his face on tubs of Tide Pods and *boom* problem solved.
So is like, Lana Russian or not? Because I constantly see people bagging on her accent for seeming fake, but I doubt she was able to give a post match promo that fluently just off of memorization alone.
@Blade_222 Latka Gravas was his name…I think they just said he was from “The Old Country”.
Isn’t Latvia where Andy Kaufman’s foreign man character was from?
@The Real Birdman my bad, it was Latvia.
She was born in the US, grew up in Lithuania, her Slavic accent is pretty good, but I think Vince made her tone it down when Rusev was hurt and they tried giving Lana that solo push. Now she’s sort of in-between, but I guess since the MMC is kind of loose with reality and she’s teaming with Rusev she got to bust it out.
She grew up in Latvia
oh cool next week is the femdom battle
Oh yeah! It is going to be a slugfest. If I were Roode and Crews I’d just chill at ringside with some cigars and maybe some brews and let them take care of business.
they are so happy
I want to bottle it and save it for a rainy day.
this is, by far, the least likely thing that has ever happened
Every day, Rusev Day, every night a Lana lesson.
Tis a bad week if your name is Elias’s spine.
Carmella and Big E in the mix too!