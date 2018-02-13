WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/13/18

#Open Discussion Thread
Pro Wrestling Editor
02.13.18 449 Comments

Youtube

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

After Daniel Bryan announced a controversial Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship at WWE Fastlane, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon decided to shake things up a little bit on the Road to WrestleMania. Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin will square off, and the winner will advance to the WWE Championship Match at WWE Fastlane, joining WWE Champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Who will move one step closer to the WWE Championship? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Nobody deserves a championship opportunity more than Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, am I right guys? Let’s hope they add Bobby Roode to the match at the last second and make it a triple threat.

2. Charlotte Flair takes on Sarah Logan in an attempt to get her to cut another promo, since we haven’t really heard from her since “game meat.”

3. The United States Championship open challenge continues and will be answered by someone in the United States Championship division of like five people. I wish somebody random like Viktor would answer it.

4. New Day vs. Gable and Benjamin should be fun. Can we give Gable and Benjamin’s team and signature moves names already?

5. Smackdown has no hope of being as good as Raw this week, unless Rusev attacks somebody with a musical instrument.

+1 your favorite comments and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP