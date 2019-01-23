WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/22/19

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Andrade has taken the WWE Universe by storm over the past few weeks, with the latest chapter being written in a classic showdown won by the young upstart, thanks to an assist from Zelina Vega. The epic struggle for supremacy between the Superstars continues tonight, when the two clash in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Who will stand tall after what is sure to be a grueling battle? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com0
Our five-point preview:
1. Andrade Sin Almas vs. Rey Mysterio, 2-out-of-3 falls! Holy crap!
2. Noami and Mandy Rose finally have their match, unless they don’t. That thing’s gotten more development than Hollywood Hogan vs. Sting.
3. The Miz faces Cesaro. Cesaro will have Sheamus in his corner. Miz will have THE BEST WRESTLER IN THE ENTIRE WORLD in his.
4. Vince McMahon is moderating a face-to-face confrontation between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, in which I hope he has no idea who either guy is and tells them they’ll do better if they work out more and grow a foot.
5. As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!
So…Sasha Banks last night…
…yeah.
We’ll know if Vince managed to skim the book of Revelation if Daniel Bryan is referred to as the American Ten-Horned Seven-Crowned Dragon.
That’s a pretty dope name.
Or, “What the hell happened to Bruiser Brody?”
Considering AJ Styles smacked him in the face a few weeks ago I’m pretty sure Vince knows who he is. Then again, if his biblical ramblings yesterday were any indication, his memory is really quite selective. Considering Bryan resembles Jesus maybe we’ll get a story of the time Jesus rode a tank into Jerusalem and was showered with roses before crucifying all the Pharisees.
I’m all for it.
@FeltLuke as soon as we see Vince sneeze on live television we’ll have to start the countdown for some guys in white smocks to run out and chase him around with straitjackets and a butterfly net to the tune of yakety sax
After last night I have this weird, morbid hope that Vince really is starting to go senile and we get to watch it for a while before people can legally do something about it.