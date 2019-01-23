WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/22/19

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Andrade has taken the WWE Universe by storm over the past few weeks, with the latest chapter being written in a classic showdown won by the young upstart, thanks to an assist from Zelina Vega. The epic struggle for supremacy between the Superstars continues tonight, when the two clash in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Who will stand tall after what is sure to be a grueling battle? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com0

Our five-point preview:

1. Andrade Sin Almas vs. Rey Mysterio, 2-out-of-3 falls! Holy crap!

2. Noami and Mandy Rose finally have their match, unless they don’t. That thing’s gotten more development than Hollywood Hogan vs. Sting.

3. The Miz faces Cesaro. Cesaro will have Sheamus in his corner. Miz will have THE BEST WRESTLER IN THE ENTIRE WORLD in his.

4. Vince McMahon is moderating a face-to-face confrontation between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, in which I hope he has no idea who either guy is and tells them they’ll do better if they work out more and grow a foot.

5. As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!