WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/24/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

On this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Paige will announce who will challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles, Becky Lynch will battle for a possible SmackDown Women’s Title Match at The Biggest Event of the Summer, and a tournament will begin to determine who will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Tonight begins the four-team Smackdown Tag Team Tournament. Doing a tournament with four teams is such a tell. Give me a 16-team tournament or give me death!

2. Becky Lynch will attempt to defeat the champion to get a shot at the champion sometime down the road, because that’s how this still works.

3. Who will face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam? Better question, who can we get to clean AJ Styles off the mat when Samoa Joe shows up and wrecks him?

4. Why is The Viper targeting Jeff Hardy? Answer: he hates these balls.

5. Do we keep setting up Miz vs. Daniel Bryan for SummerSlam, or do we save it? Let us know what you think in the comment section below, and make sure to +1 your favorites to nominate them for our top 10 comments of the week in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!