WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/12/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

This Sunday, four of SmackDown LIVE’s top Superstars will take part in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Tonight, SmackDown General Manager Paige will gather Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Lana for a summit ahead of the career-changing match. Is Paige looking to motivate Team Blue’s entrants? Will these four Superstars be able to coexist peacefully in the same ring? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Good news! As long as the lighting rig doesn’t collapse and crush everyone to death, Smackdown should at least be better than Raw.

2. Will Rowan be named Constable of Smackdown? Will he grow out some really sad hair to invert your expectations?

3. Paige is hosting a “women’s Money in the Bank ladder match summit,” which I hope is a meeting where everyone sits on top of ladders and agrees to not let James Ellsworth come back and ruin it.

4. Daniel Bryan will face Shelton Benjamin in a match we hope goes 3-5 minutes before Tallin’ Cassidy shows up and ruins it. What a bunch of ruiners!

5. We’re also getting Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Can cargo pants protect you from nutshots? Find out tonight!

+1 your favorite comments as usual and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!