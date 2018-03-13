WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/13/18

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
WWE Champion AJ Styles survived a Six-Pack Challenge to hold onto his WWE Championship and ensure that the highly anticipated dream match between him and Shinsuke Nakamura was still on for WrestleMania. The Phenomenal One minced no words in saying what he has planned for WWE’s Rockstar on The Grandest Stage of Them All. What will happen between the two competitors as the road to New Orleans heats up? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Raw was pretty crazy, so Smackdown could be deranged. Bonus points if they address Shane being backstage at Raw and maybe don’t let him be on the WrestleMania card.
2. “Shane McMahon to make a WrestleMania announcement.” Shit.
3. “Free agent” (?) Asuka will make her first appearance on Smackdown to confront Charlotte, because … why not. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan part 2, please!
4. John Cena will probably show up, because he’s on everything right now. Wouldn’t be surprised if Cena tries to join the Mixed Match Challenge at the last second or like, inserts himself into the 205 Live tournament.
5. Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal is a rivalry renewed. Are we getting the Great Khali taking an RKO at WrestleMania or what?
+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s discussion and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!
I like that AJ Styles nod, “I earned it”
excellent
That was such a damn good match. Loved the ending, couldn’t hit the finisher cause Roddy had it scouted the second time so he had to just innovate something.
Just in time, tablet bout to die, peace out, all. Hopefully we do it again next week.
Solid Tuesday night gang! If next week is good and the week after that, we got ourselves what’s called a “streak”
The fans are loving this! Yay
I love this match.
No I get it. I just hate seeing matches that are that hot end on a roll up. But it makes Roddy look great since it looks like Cedric “survived” him
@The Real Birdman I think the finish plays into a couple of potential longer stories. Cedric being great and the champion-in-waiting and Roddy being an ace who falls short leading to an eventual heel turn. Plus, it lines up Roddy as the first opponent for the champ after Mania.
I’m torn on that finish
I wanna marry this match.
Damn! Roddy really does love throwing people’s backs into objects they should not come in contact with.
205 Live getting overrun time. They made it, guys
Ced sold that backbreaker really well. Just looked laid out.
JESUS
It was even more brutal than his Itami apron backbreaker
Roddy dropping Cedric backfirst on the cable between the turnbuckle & ring post? That’s a JESUS, MARY, & JOSEPH!
I bought that finish
Yep.
GOOD LORD!
Yeah the timing was perfect. TJP did the same thing during his match against Cedric but it just didn’t look half as painful.
Cedric just getting into his handspring and Roddy catches him with a dropkick
I like that little wrinkle added by Nigel saying Cedric doesn’t think he can kick out of Roddy’s finisher so he needs to avoid it at all costs
Yeah especially since Alexander’s finisher is also a backbreaker variant so he knows how devastating it can be.
So are we all going silent during this match?
Probably won’t type much, oh hi Gulak! But I’m watching till the end.
I may type HOLY GODS! after a few backbreakers, but I will be here.
ummmm are we gonna tune into the first new episode of Lucha Underground and it’s just gonna be Vince bragging about how he bought them out?
Ohh thank god. I just had a mini heart attack
That Ali promo looked like they had Lucha Underground’s production team working on it.
Wait, what??
I was really hoping that guy behind Ali in his promo was Gulak with a ‘No Selfies’ sign
Cedric wearing the Goldust style gear!! Nice.
Oh god, Alexander vs Ibushi
Normally, I would think Jack should take about ten minutes to tear apart the local talent….But, every minute he stays in this ring is one minute that Roddy & Cedric don’t get to tear down the house.
They showed some in one of those WWE production tapes right after he debuted. I think it showed some of his MMA stuff too if I recall correctly. Basically, whole tape was awesome and made me like both his silly and serious slaughter sides.
Nigel brought it up that this Gallagher reminds him of the Gallagher he saw earlier in Jack’s career. I would love to see some early tape on Gentleman Jack.
Agreed, sort of toying with his competition like when Braun used to pull people’s shoulders up and then hit them more as a fuck you to Foley for giving him such competition. Seems Drake is setting up something like that with Gallagher by calling him out a few times on his style, watching his match personally. Interested to see where that goes.
Whoo, I didn’t know Gallagher was on tonight! Jobber murder time.
I like cruiserweight squash matches cause they can’t really be as one sided as a Braun one, logically, but there is so much methodical destruction that also shows off Jack’s skills ans dedication to murder and not just a size advantage a heavyweight would have over a jobber.
Drake, your music. Woof.
I didn’t even think of that when I typed it, but why not both, yes.
You talking to the GM or the Canadian musician? Either is acceptable.
I like how they’re building up Asuka/Bliss like they’re not facing each other the very next night
I admire your dedication, @Mr. Bliss.
Ehhhh, once Bliss breaks the streak on Monday, Asuka can get her heat back by pinning her in the MMC
Damn, Itami straddling him with his hand raised, that’s a solid heel move in any language. Book this as a six man tag next week. Throw Gallagher in there. He doesn’t need an excuse to hurt people.
If this builds to Kalisto/Itami, I am perfectly fine with it.
That was like the RKO on Seth but even more impressive
What are they…..WWWWOOOOOOOOWWWWWW!
I thought that finisher was a huge botch for a second
I know right? not good at all.
oh for god sakes just let him use the GTS! Did we not learn this lesson with the curb stomp?
@The Real Birdman , it almost broke Ellsworth’s neck too but AJ was able to course correct because of how small James is…I do cringe every time he breaks it out because it is such a simple mistake for the recipient to make.
I always wonder when stuff like that happens, how much is on the guy doing the move & how much is on the guy taking the move. Like when Styles broke Yoshi Tatsu’s neck, that was on Tatsu for taking a Styles Clash wrong. I wonder if that plays into the injury to Kendrick at all
It shattered someone’s orbital ONCE. If every move was banned because someone got injured off of it once then there would literally be no moves left.
The curb stomp didn’t shatter an orbital.
That was fucking cool
I come back and it’s Metalik v Itami? Just put it in my veins
Oh it’s a tag match. That works too
Why is this match not clicking?
I spoke too soon.
Tozawa needs to recruit someone else to join his start-up company of Hideo/Akira International. Or HAI for short.
Itami & Tozawa….On TV…Two weeks in a row! It IS POSSIBLE!
Sigh…..yes….of course…..
“TV”
Two M&M’s look up at Tozawa on the TV “He does exist!”
Went away for a minute, but wanted to add another eyeroll for Natalya showing up.
Strowman didn’t see the video that Alexa is just using him for his size? You could say she is some kind of size queen.
Not true.
Damn, Beth out here snitchin!
There should be some distension in the ranks between Braun and Alexa after her cruel words to his fellow hoss Nia Jax.
Whoa
@Mr. Bliss or like this particular flag [www.pinterest.nz]
Those Mandy Rose colored glasses make red flags just look like flags
Looking through life with Mandy Rose tinted glasses.
Love makes you ignore flaws early in a relationship.
next weeks match should just be 15 minutes of Miz and Alexa tagging themselves out.
+1
+1
+1
That’s high comedy +1
+1
We had some data miners run the numbers and Charlotte actually would have broken Rusev’s poise with 4 more chops.
I wish Rusev would have flinched at least a little bit after like the sixth chop, but the finish made sense.
Poor Rusev, two losses : (
And on Rusev Day… :(
Charlotte is going to break her fingers chopping that barrel chest.
Sigh…Now I want Beth Phoenix & Edge to be special entrants in a classic Mixed Match Challenge.
Better than Triple H & Stephanie
@Troi you are totally right about Lana being that drunk chick at the bar. Rusev is definitely the sober husband trying to keep her in check and she’s all, “How dare you… Boo me!?!?”
I don’t know if Graves taking credit for Facebook comments is a clever gag or just an attempt at martyrdom
Graves is having too much fun with this match.
Impossible.
Too lazy to pull out the laptop for MMC.
You can also watch it on your phone, if you have a smartphone. That’s what I’m rolling with. Anyway, Lana has been decent so far, Rusev just tagged in, Graves keeps trying to ship Charlotte and Bob Roode.
Oh snap, was that a callback to that sunset flip where Lana accidentally caused Charlotte to moon everyone?