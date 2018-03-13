WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/13/18

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

WWE Champion AJ Styles survived a Six-Pack Challenge to hold onto his WWE Championship and ensure that the highly anticipated dream match between him and Shinsuke Nakamura was still on for WrestleMania. The Phenomenal One minced no words in saying what he has planned for WWE’s Rockstar on The Grandest Stage of Them All. What will happen between the two competitors as the road to New Orleans heats up? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Raw was pretty crazy, so Smackdown could be deranged. Bonus points if they address Shane being backstage at Raw and maybe don’t let him be on the WrestleMania card.

2. “Shane McMahon to make a WrestleMania announcement.” Shit.

3. “Free agent” (?) Asuka will make her first appearance on Smackdown to confront Charlotte, because … why not. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan part 2, please!

4. John Cena will probably show up, because he’s on everything right now. Wouldn’t be surprised if Cena tries to join the Mixed Match Challenge at the last second or like, inserts himself into the 205 Live tournament.

5. Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal is a rivalry renewed. Are we getting the Great Khali taking an RKO at WrestleMania or what?

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s discussion and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!