WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 5/29/18

There is one place left in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and it will be determined in a first-time-ever WWE showdown. Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe faced off in hard-hitting battles that made them stars on the independent scene and put them on the road to WWE, but it has been more than a decade since they last squared off. A lot has changed for these two Superstars. How will their history and the upcoming melee at WWE Money in the Bank affect this colossal showdown? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Happy Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan day! Let’s hope it doesn’t end in five minutes with one or both of them getting kicked in the balls.

2. If you’d like to see what that match looked like before they got to WWE, Ring of Honor has a 40-minute one uploaded to YouTube that you can watch for free right now.

3. The New Day takes on The Miz and The Bar, which should be a lot of fun. Let’s officially get Big E into the Money in the Bank tonight, what do you say?

4. “Is Carmella ready for Asuka?” Is that deer ready for that giant truck to hit it, I don’t know

5. Shinsuke Nakamura’s facing Tye Dillinger with pay-per-view momentum implications or whatever, so maybe that will draw all the balls-based content into one segment and let Joe vs. Bryan be real?

