WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread (8/13/19)

After revealing that Rowan was allegedly behind the recent attacks on Roman Reigns, Buddy Murphy was on the receiving end of a brutal ambush by the massive Superstar during the SummerSlam Kickoff. The Best Kept Secret isn’t laying low after that, though, as he called out Roman Reigns on Twitter. The Big Dog has accepted his challenge for tonight in Toronto. What will happen when these two Superstars collide in a first-time-ever battle? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA! (via WWE.com)