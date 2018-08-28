WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/28/18

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
On this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Princess Mella gets her SmackDown Women’s Title rematch, and The New Day celebrate their fifth Tag Team Championship. Plus, a Tag Team Triple Threat Match with major WWE Hell in a Cell implications. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Charlotte defends the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Carmella. Chance of Becky Lynch interfering to cause a disqualification set at 99.9%. The other 0.1% is “Becky Lynch interferes and costs Charlotte the title.”
2. New Day celebrates their fifth championship win. Booker T cameo? More of Big E talking about how he needs five?
3. Cross-brand Superstar Brie Bella (?) will once again team up with her husband to punch another couple in an argument over who is the best reality show mom. This is what the revolution is about!
4. Wendy Styles is watching this week’s episode alone in her room, with the covers pulled up to her nose.
5. There’s also another Smackdown Tag Team Championship tournament happening, this time with six teams, and whoops, it’s still only a four-match tournament! Can they not count higher than that or something?
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show!
“She’s there crying about how it’s lonely at the top, well it’s not gonna be lonely for very much longer because I’m climbing to the top and I’m gonna break her jaw.”
BECCCKKYYYYYYY
heart eyes
Say what you will about WCW but when they held a tag team tournament it felt like a March Madness style event, not something Teddy Long would throw together at the last minute (also one of the rare times Thunder was relevant).
I’d like to think Wendy is furiously “tending to herself” while watching some of Joe’s old TNA matches.
Jesus Christ.
She wouldn’t be a Flair if she wasn’t in trouble with the IRA
As point # 1 states, there is a 100% chance of Becky “Bah Gawd” Lynch showing up during the Charlotte/Carmella match. I just hope they don’t have her try to be sneaky. I want Becky’s music to hit during the match followed by Becky marching straight down the ramp with the best Ronda Rousey-esque I’m about to rip some mother****ing arms off look on her face, followed by her getting in the ring with no hesitation and beating the ever loving **** out of both competitors, the ref, if he tries to stop her, and any and all black shirts they send down to the ring to get killed. Basically, I want Becky beating the **** out of as many people as possible; men, women, children, elderly, it doesn’t really matter.
Maybe have a refreshing, icy beverage while turning down the thermostat?
BECKY VS. JOE DO IT
@Brute Farce – I am but a simple caveman. I slipped and fell in some ice, only to be thawed out by a group of your scientists. Your strange sights and sounds scare and confuse me. Sometimes, when I watch a Constable Corbin match I want to go to the bathroom, or whatever. But I do know one thing for sure: When a fiery Irish lass, such as Becky Lynch, gets in a WWE ring, the fans want to see her beating the **** out of people. Give the fans what they want.
You’re calling for quite a bit of violence, sir… there’s a chance that you’ve thawed out too much.
Also, I’d be cool with Joe murdering AJ some more.
All I want at Hell in a Cell is Joe holding the title while making out with Wendy on AJ’s corpse.
A little too dark for my tastes, but it’s very ECW.
But it occurs to me that it would be the ultimate heel move. If Joe is with Wendy, but he’s also champion, then he would be on AJ’s schedule, which would mean he would also be on the road and never home and she’d still be alone. And Joe would’ve broken up their marriage meaning their kids still don’t get their father. Joe hurts everyone in the relationship.
I can’t believe I am gonna say this but….@Dave M J , I like the way you think.
OnRton is SNEK 🐍 !!
PAPER VUUS is OnRton (hissing poop emoji) !!