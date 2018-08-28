WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/28/18

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

On this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Princess Mella gets her SmackDown Women’s Title rematch, and The New Day celebrate their fifth Tag Team Championship. Plus, a Tag Team Triple Threat Match with major WWE Hell in a Cell implications. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Charlotte defends the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Carmella. Chance of Becky Lynch interfering to cause a disqualification set at 99.9%. The other 0.1% is “Becky Lynch interferes and costs Charlotte the title.”

2. New Day celebrates their fifth championship win. Booker T cameo? More of Big E talking about how he needs five?

3. Cross-brand Superstar Brie Bella (?) will once again team up with her husband to punch another couple in an argument over who is the best reality show mom. This is what the revolution is about!

4. Wendy Styles is watching this week’s episode alone in her room, with the covers pulled up to her nose.

5. There’s also another Smackdown Tag Team Championship tournament happening, this time with six teams, and whoops, it’s still only a four-match tournament! Can they not count higher than that or something?

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show!