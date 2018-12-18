WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/18/18

WWE Network

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

After WWE TLC, an Empress reigns over Team Blue. What will Asuka do after her historic SmackDown Women’s Championship victory over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Raw was all about the Council of McMahons showing up and declaring that they’d be in charge of every show, so what does that mean for the perfectly operational Smackdown? Is Paige just fired, so we can have two dumb Raws?

2. Asuka is the Smackdown Women’s Champion, and it’s crazy to think this is her first main roster championship.

3. The New Daniel Bryan has promised a sustainable vegan championship belt, and if it has solar panels on it in place of side plates I might have to buy two.

4. “Can anyone stop the Bar?” Smackdown’s two other tag teams can’t, let’s see which three NXT tag teams get called up to face them!

5. Will Smackdown be better or worse in the “new ear” of McMahons? “Don’t sweat it,” says Shane.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!