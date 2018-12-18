WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/18/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
After WWE TLC, an Empress reigns over Team Blue. What will Asuka do after her historic SmackDown Women’s Championship victory over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Raw was all about the Council of McMahons showing up and declaring that they’d be in charge of every show, so what does that mean for the perfectly operational Smackdown? Is Paige just fired, so we can have two dumb Raws?
2. Asuka is the Smackdown Women’s Champion, and it’s crazy to think this is her first main roster championship.
3. The New Daniel Bryan has promised a sustainable vegan championship belt, and if it has solar panels on it in place of side plates I might have to buy two.
4. “Can anyone stop the Bar?” Smackdown’s two other tag teams can’t, let’s see which three NXT tag teams get called up to face them!
5. Will Smackdown be better or worse in the “new ear” of McMahons? “Don’t sweat it,” says Shane.
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!
Well, those RAW suggestions you wanted last night worked out great. Can’t watch the whole show tonight, but I’ve got some ideas to make SDL worse, too… hey, Birdman… can I just leave them with you?
I was thinking that I can’t remember another women’s match that had the same intensity as that TLC match, but actually I don’t know if I can remember a men’s match that was that intense for that long.
Becky/Charlotte/Asuka are amazing for bringing it that hard for that long while getting the shit kicked out of them.
I don’t know where they’re going from here, but I’m looking forward to it
i think its because they are trying to prove that they can bring it as hard as any man that has ever hit that ring could. to show that not only can they carry a show, but also out perform as characters and actually make u feel for them. they have a hunger to be recognized and accepted as equals so they work hard
u ever watch college football and feel like they play harder and faster then the pros, i feel like its kinda the same
what i dont understand is that the shakeup was only about how much RAW sux, y does it effect SD, the ok show, if they are suppose to be separate brands then it doesnt make much sense. Are they saying its going to extend to the other ‘brands’ as well?
@Brute Farce
lol yeah i was shocked it wasnt an evening gown gauntlet match last night
Between ego and tone-deafness, I don’t think that Vince could ‘hear’ that the problem is with the show he’s the most involved in. You know, Vince… the show with the pissing and farting?
Ok if Rousey can get a ceremony with Steph and all the other Raw women applauding her in a circle, then Asuka should get a ceremony with everyone bowing down and blood raining from the sky while she hits all the believers with a kendo stick.
u should be writing RAW
@Dave M J yeah poor fella. His cable company will owe him a free year if he misses the live Asuka celebration/murderfest
I think he said he’s out because his cable is down.
That might be the only way to get Amaterasu’s Son back into the live threads.
If Paige is getting fired, I hope she reads out the spoilers for next weeks EAW at the start of the show
I don’t think Paige will be fired, but Shane will micromanage everything she does because they’re treating Raw and SDL the same. Or he won’t even show up and SDL will be fine. I could see it going either way.
::Becky Lynch in her dressing room punching brick walls with pictures of Ronda and Nia. Knock on door::
Becky: Oh? To what do I owe the pleasure of the “Queen”?
Charlotte: Ok, look, you and I hate each other, I get that, but…ugh..::through teeth:: I need your help.
Becky: Oh? MY help? Hahahaha this is rich!
Charlotte: I’m serious! I wouldn’t go to you if I had another option! I need a Christmas gift idea for Sasha and Bayley
Becky: …you didn’t get them anything yet?
Charlotte: No, they’re on another show, and we rarely see them, so I don’t know what to get them!
Becky: Huh…I didn’t have that problem. Maybe because I’m actually a good friend, unlike certain people…
Charlotte: Ok, ok, thanks. What did you get them?
Becky: Now why should I tell you?
Charlotte: BECKY
Becky: Alright fine. Only because I actually like them, somewhat. I don’t have them yet, because I want them to be fresh, but I got them some cucumbers.
Charlotte: …cucumbers.
Becky: Yep! They’ve got this real nice texture they like!
Charlotte: Alright, well…I guess I can get them some produce? For salads or whatever?
Becky: ::grinning:: …they don’t use them for food. At least…not right away.
Charlotte: …wait, what do-…oh.
Becky: You got it?
Charlotte: …yes
Becky: You sure?
Charlotte: YES
Becky: They like to stick them in each other’s-
Charlotte: I GOT IT! THANKS! …I’ll just get them a gift card to Scarfoni’s…that should work. You’ve been SUCH a help.
Becky: No problem! Hey, speaking of produce, what’d you get Asuka? Or did you already give her those melons Sunday night?
Charlotte: …shut up.
That is some top notch Tea-Generation X banter.
For the melons
+1