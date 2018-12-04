WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/4/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

History was made with the confirmation of the first-ever Women’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match, which will see SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defend against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, the latter of whom won a Battle Royal to earn her way into the match. Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, all three Superstars will make this historic match official when they sign the contract for WWE TLC. What will happen when these competitors meet in the ring? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka sign a contract for TLC. It’d be great if Asuka interrupted them the second they started bickering at each other and screamed in Japanese until everyone ran away.

2. Daniel Bryan will appear on Miz TV, and if they’re gonna be friends, at least bring back Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to shade them about it.

3. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton! Again!

4. There’s also a triple threat featuring members of three tag teams, which we hope ends with someone peeing themselves. Sorry, Raw’s been hard lately.

5. The show’s been awfully light on the IIconics, so let’s hope that changes tonight.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!