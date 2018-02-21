WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/20/18

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
Over the past two weeks, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been picking apart The Riott Squad as payback for the vicious attack that nearly cost her the title. After The Queen defeated Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan in singles competition, Ruby Riott issued a challenge to Flair, Becky Lynch & Naomi for a Six-Woman Tag Team throwdown. What will happen in this heated brawl? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
In lieu of our normal five point preview, let’s just hope that the Smackdown creative team paid attention to the better parts of Monday’s Raw, or has some kind of plan in place to make these shows better than they’ve been. When was the last time people were talking about how good Smackdown was? When Owens headbutted Vince? That shit happened in September.
Enjoy the show.
Baron gets Buddy Murphy v. Mustafa Ali and Drew Gulak v. Mark Andrews in Green Bay….pretty nice….pretty….pretty nice.
Jack had almost killed Ali 15 times, Ali hits one 054, ahhhh not a fan. Ali looked super resilient, but I think Gallagher deserved that victory. Excellent strategy and viciousness. Wonderful match though.
Fun hour of wrestling, peace out all
Yeah the MMC/205 was nice! Later man.
Jack is going all KO on Sami in NXT here.
Don’t kill Mustafa Ali!
Breaking news: the top 10 comments don’t always feature 10 comments! Exclusive report coming up on CNeNzo
Twice they’ve only had 8…..I almost want to give Magee bonus points for the “furniture 1: arm-oire” comment
I imagine the SDL threads have been slim pickings at best the past couple months
Umm.. oops?
Was it though?
That was the best sell of a dude getting thrown into the ringpost ever. But…Jack…when we say “Push Mustafa Ali!” we don’t mean that way.
This has been a solid match so far, probably my favorite behind Dorado/Kalisto and Gulak/Nese. But I think it can still beat those. Potentially.
@The Real Birdman hell yeah, might have had my favorite moment, besides Gulak going hulk, with that backbuster on the apron. Damn that looked painful.
Itami/Strong was also.. er.. strong
Jack somehow looks even more intimidating. I think he was secretly getting more buff and hiding it with that dress gear.
So Gallagher needs to be in the third Kingsmen for sure! Love it.
A gentleman never shows off…until he has to. #MannersMakethTheMan
I’m through 3 b&ws and Birdman already has 5 points. I’m gonna regret skipping smackdown the past 2 weeks.
Well, I’m not gonna go read every comment thread again, so Stroud’s decisions stand.
Naturally, I’m a comedic genius, but Stroud doesn’t always pick the comments that get the most +1’s, so the top 10s might not reflect who actually gets the most +1s
Push Mustafa Ali!
Forever +1
Who does this Andrews guy think he is filming himself doing a standing backflip? Jack Evans as a face?
That’s an appropriate expression you used as well, kicking yourself, cause if anybody could dropkick themselves in the face it would be Jack Evans.
YES! That is an appropriate comparison that I am kicking myself for not making before you.
All three permutations of Jack’s ring gear have worked for his character! That’s great!
Maybe…just maybe…Jack is good at this. ;)
@AshBlue yeah he does look scarier! Part of it is how he’s carrying himself, but wow.
And somehow he’s more terrifying in what should be ridiculous gear than he was dressed as a gentleman…
Gallagher looking like he just came from a boxing match at a dockyard
Is Drew growing an evil goatee? Gultee?
Winners don’t go too far. That’s just something losers say to make themselves feel better….Gonna need that on a Gulak T-Shirt.
I’m still not happy about Metalik getting eliminated in the first round. Or Itami. Or Tyler Bate
You are so right, @The Real Birdman! They are fine doing what they are doing right now and don’t need an old clawmaster spoiling things
@Baron I’d say you should write for 205, but they’re on a such a roll lately I don’t want to jinx it
They should have a consolation bracket. Win that bracket and you get a chance to face the champion after Mania.
Or Tozawa : (
Lince Dorado won a match!
Metalik needs to wrestle Seth Rollins to find who looks the most like a power ranger.
Dont’ mock Fandango like that, Jobber #1
Last week I said “Next week’s 205 Live is going to make House Party look like House Party 2” and now #luchahouseparty is trending. I’m a #trendsetter
+you called it
Is that Damian Mysterio?
+1
+1
Ha, TJP trying to talk shit to a guy who has biceps larger than his entire head, whack hair included.
Hey! Get this filler outta here! I demand a 20 minute Mustafa Ali match
It sounded like Drake called him, “True” Gulak. Which makes sense, because the truth hurts, and so does Gulak.
Two weeks time……HEY! I get a Gulak match in Green Bay!
Prepare your power point accordingly. #Neverforget
Guess I should buy my tickets for SmackDown….sigh…
I’m stunned how many heavy hitters are already eliminated
What the heck was that pump handle finisher? That was legit unique. Love it. Unlimited potential with that guy.
Pumphandle Death Valey Attitude Adjustment 5 Driver?
DOPE finisher
I doubt Daivari would appreciate Nigel calling that move a slop drop…..Now, I want Daivari in a backstage segment with the Godwins during SmackDown 25.
Somewhere there’s a real cowboy looking for a new tag partner
Something something dropping 20 pounds something something if Alexa were my fiance something something
Holy shoot, I just found a new banned word….the sound bees make plus ed….bu*z*ed. What is the reason?!?
So is Buddy’s finisher a dropkick?
I love Jack, I want him to win, though I doubt they are going to have Ali knocked out so early. Maybe his *enforced* ring gear can trip him up and he can feud with Spud over that, cause feuding with the commissioner never gets old haha.
Is Davairi supposed to be Moses walking out inbetween that picture of a pool?
I’m Buddy Murphy….and The Murphy’s Don’t Kneel!
+1
Ultimo Gulak killed Tony Nese
Crews can’t lose, but Apollo stay catching Ls.
I didn’t have the tab open, and I totally thought Nia’s promo was going somewhere else.
Mustafa Ali v. Jack Gallagher should go 45 minutes tonight.
Renee interviewing Roode and Charlotte would be 1000000% better if they were both self-absorbed heels who just roasted her the whole time. Miz and Asuka are so money, keep that up.
next week is going to rule so hard
Yessssss! Especially since Miz, god bless him, is already talking shit about Balor on the internet. What a pro!
Charlotte’s appearance on Renee’s Unfiltered was adorable.
*squeals* Perfect!
There is a clip of her Riverdancing with Becky as part of an NXT promo class and….I’ve already said too much.
Thanks for the recommendation, I’ll have to check it out. She’s definitely shown a lot of her adorable side since the MMC and her being tight with Becky in Tea-generation X etc.
The team where both wrestlers have two names wins.
The wrestling is a lot more exciting with the more live mics
Agreed! I like all the banter and shit talking.
I can totally buy Dana Brooke as being a legit distraction threat. Even more potent than her actual in-ring offense.
Dana can’t hide her inner heel
Especially not with those shoes *zing*
Now I want to see Charlotte/Bobby vs. Becky/Sami even just to see how long it takes before Bexagon breaks Roode’s arm for making moves on her girl.
I never want to see the GingerCraps do anything again.