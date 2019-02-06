WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/5/19

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

After revealing his new, eco-friendly WWE Championship last week, “The New” Daniel Bryan found out from WWE COO Triple H that he would be defending the hempen title against five other Superstars inside the unforgiving Elimination Chamber. Tonight, the “planet’s champion” will face one of his challengers, as he takes on Jeff Hardy. Will Hardy make a statement before the career-altering battle, or can Bryan establish dominance before defending his title? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The New Daniel Bryan takes on The Same Old Jeff Hardy in the night’s main event. Can a guy who cares about the planet defeat a guy that loves dirt bikes?

2. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev are going to have to co-exist against the Good Brothers, but can they co-exist?

3. Mustafa Ali takes on Randy Orton in the complete spectrum of human decency under contract to WWE.

4. Dot Com only had three points in their preview, so I’ll use this section to say how funny it is that Heavy Machinery lost both of their last names. Smackdown should do this with The Usos and just call them Jim and Jey for the rest of their careers.

5. And more!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!