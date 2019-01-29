WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/29/19

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Becky Lynch wasted no time in making her WrestleMania intentions known, showing up on Raw to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to a battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All. What will be the fallout of The Man’s decision? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you read the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix and the Best and Worst of Royal Rumble 2019, and the Best and Worst of the All-New All-Different Monday Night Raw before watching Smackdown.

2. Will Ronda Rousey respond to Becky Lynch? If so, will it be very second-hand embarrassing?

3. The New Daniel Bryan will look to explain his partnership with Erick Rowan, and hopefully address why if he got to pick a Bludgeon Brother as an acolyte he went with that one.

4. Who will step up to challenge Asuka? Can it be Lana with a loaded boot?

5. Shane McMahon and The Miz are throwing “The Best Tag Team Celebration in The World,” so maybe this is where the turn finally happens.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!