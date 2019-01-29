WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/29/19

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Becky Lynch wasted no time in making her WrestleMania intentions known, showing up on Raw to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to a battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All. What will be the fallout of The Man’s decision? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Make sure you read the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix and the Best and Worst of Royal Rumble 2019, and the Best and Worst of the All-New All-Different Monday Night Raw before watching Smackdown.
2. Will Ronda Rousey respond to Becky Lynch? If so, will it be very second-hand embarrassing?
3. The New Daniel Bryan will look to explain his partnership with Erick Rowan, and hopefully address why if he got to pick a Bludgeon Brother as an acolyte he went with that one.
4. Who will step up to challenge Asuka? Can it be Lana with a loaded boot?
5. Shane McMahon and The Miz are throwing “The Best Tag Team Celebration in The World,” so maybe this is where the turn finally happens.
No caption from me this week. I’m too distracted by the fact that there’s a giant set of lips in Ronda’s hair.
SHANE: *looks at participation trophy from Miz* Why is MY name on it?
Have fun guys. Kingdom Hearts 3 came out, and I’ve been waiting 14 years for this. Hoping somehow that Shayna Baszler shows up and challenges Asuka!
She’d be harder than Sephiroth and the Lingering Will put together!
I don’t think Shayna is in KH3.
(phonecall)
Hunter: “Glad to hear you’re making progress.”
Roman: “Yeah, I am. I know things are a bit bleak, but the one thing keeping me motivated is the thought of hearing the Shield music and me and my brothers going down the stands at WrestleMania to a cheering crowd.”
Hunter: “Uh, Roman? Dean just gave his notice. He’s leaving the company.”
Phone: (sounds of a cell phone falling to the ground)
Hunter: “Roman?”
Phone: (sounds of alarms and people screaming “CODE BLUE! CODE BLUE!”
Hunter: “Uh oh.”
So excited to be working with WWE again!