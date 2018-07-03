WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/3/18

WWE Raw

The Superstars of Team Blue are ready to celebrate America one day early on SmackDown LIVE. The newly reunited Team Hell No will kick off a show that features United States Champion Jeff Hardy has issued an Independence Day Open Challenge for his title, WWE Champion AJ Styles in action against Aiden English, and The New Day squaring off in the First Annual Third of July Pancake Eating Contest. Tune in for all this and more on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. If you’re worried about a holiday-themed pancake eating contest ruining the show, please read the Best and Worst of Raw from this week and know it could be worse.

2. Team Hell No is back on Smackdown. Dr. Shelby is back on Raw. Can’t wait for Megan Miller to show up on NXT this week and accuse Aleister Black of having an affair.

3. Jeff Hardy’s holding an open challenge this week, so let’s hope EC3 show up in his USA Guy pants and shocks the world. Or that we get Jeff Hardy vs. Hacksaw Jim Duggan, just for the jokes.

4. Becky Lynch takes on Peyton Royce as well, so I guess we’re just doing last week’s planned show. I’m fine with that!

5. Asuka vs. James Ellsworth is also happening, and if it goes more than 20 seconds, wrestling is fake.

