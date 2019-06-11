WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/11/19

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

The New Day are back at full strength, and they’re wasting no time getting back into action. Big E, after a stint on the shelf with a knee injury, is ready to get back to action. He’ll join WWE Champion Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods for a huge Six-Man Tag Team Match, where The New Day will square off with Kingston’s WWE Stomping Grounds opponent, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, with whom the pancake-loving trio have no love lost. Who will emerge victorious from this epic battle? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)