WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/12/19

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

One of the most shocking moments at WWE Fastlane came after the opening match. Though they came up short in their quest to regain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos, all seemed well between Shane McMahon & The Miz as they shook hands and regrouped with The Miz’s father at ringside. However, Shane-O-Mac revealed his true colors shortly after, as he attacked The A-Lister from behind, forcing Miz’s father to watch as he pummeled his son, then put Miz to sleep with a triangle hold. Why did Shane McMahon bring The Co-Besties to an abrupt, brutal end? We may find out when Shane-O-Mac addresses his actions, tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane 2019 before watching Raw.

2. Will Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have any more fake developments for the fake and phony WrestleMania match for the pretend Women’s Championship coming up against Real Fighter Ronda Rousey at carny WrestleMania? Or can we just continue doing Smackdown and pretending Raw doesn’t exist?

3. Mr. McMahon will confront Kofi Kingston and Shane McMahon will confront The Miz, because we are the authority now and there won’t be any more tired authority vs. wrestler stories!

4. The Hardys, Aleister Black, and Ricochet team up to take on The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rusev in a We Don’t Know What To Do With You Guys match.

5. R-Truth challenges Samoa Joe for the United States Championship. I hope several people don’t get added at the last minute!

