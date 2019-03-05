WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/5/19

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Last week, in his quest to make John Cena proud, R-Truth renewed Cena’s tradition of the United States Championship Open Challenge, and successfully defended the star-spangled title against Rey Mysterio and Andrade in a Triple Threat Match. Tonight, Truth’s quest continues as he issues another challenge. Who will step up for this huge opportunity? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!(via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you read the Best and Worst of Raw before watching Smackdown, as for some reason Raw’s current main event program is two Smackdown women competing for the Raw Women’s Championship.

2. Who will answer R-Truth’s challenge, and how do we keep him champion long enough for John Cena to answer it at WrestleMania?

3. “Is Kevin Owens looking to gain more momentum heading into WWE Fastlane?” Oh no, why is he walking backwards??

4. The Miz takes on Jey Uso. Shane McMahon will also face his greatest opponent, “landing a punch.”

5. What will the Hardy Boyz do next, and what happens if they throw Cesaro into the Lake of Reincarnation? Does he crawl out with hair and a teal suit?

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!