WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/6/18

With just five days left until WWE Fastlane, two of the competitors in the WWE Championship Six-Pack Challenge will not be taking it easy, as The Road to WrestleMania heats up. WWE Champion AJ Styles will clash with Dolph Ziggler before this Sunday’s huge title showdown. Will Styles gain momentum heading into WWE Fastlane, or will Ziggler show that he’s out to steal the show (and The Phenomenal One’s place) on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. This is the go-home stage for Fastlane, so let’s try to get through this without adding eight more guys to the main event.
2. Randy Orton faces Jinder Mahal! FIGHT FOREVER CLAP CLAP CLAPCLAPCLAP, FIGHT FOREVER CLAP CLAP CLAPCLAPCLAP
3. A lot of WWE’s preview beats are just, “people who are facing each other at Fastlane might have to come face to face, oh gosh,” so assume everyone you’re seeing on Sunday get in each other’s faces tonight. Because you have watched wrestling ever!
4. Expect John Cena to once again point out how difficult it is for him to feel this stressed out about not getting the specific WrestleMania thing he wanted for the first time in like two decades, and squash someone from the middle of the card to illustrate that stress.
5. There’s a KO-Mania 3 t-shirt available now, which is an unexpectedly great annual tradition.
Matches added to Fastlane:
Nakamura beating the most over guy on the roster
A random Women’s tag
Yikes!
So did Buddy Murphy get called up to 205 so he could watch Alexa fall in love with Braun? And is Larry-Steve eating their living room?
Nakamura also sang his “Come Onnnnnnnn!” taunt. It was melodious.
Rusev just sold good vibrations like he got hit with a taser.
Gulak/Ali had one of the best matches in 205 history. I am hype
Semifinals should be 2 out of 3 falls.
Idiots that left aren’t gonna see Rusev v. Nakamura
Mustafa Ali out here putting pressure on Buddy’s bad arm and using it to leverage the pin because he is too good for this world
Freaking awesome, thy told a story and paid it off. SO GOOD
Do I… Do I like Buddy Murphy now?
It’s weird…I know
I… I think so.
This match!
Tell the crowd to wake up @Baron!
My whole row was on their phones the whole match…. I’m very angry.
I keep seeing the Starbucks logo on Mustafa Ali’s gear.
+1
I don’t trust any local talent tag team with four first names
Nemeth Alexander found Rusev’s first name, and Zigglers real name.
Some local talent about to get kicked in the face… repeatedly.
I hope you catch some teeth as a souvenir
Since when did Mustafa Ali live in an anti smoking commercial?
Truth
Looks like the CruiserWeight tag titles might not be just a rumour.
Not a big fan of pairing the Asian guys & luchadors together
I think it’s safe to say Gulak’s contributing to a better 205 Live
I think I’d rather see Gulak v. Dunne for the U.K. Championship at Mania.
I’d pay good money for UK Champ Gulak and for him to treat the championship like foreign heels treat the US Title
Yes, and not on the pre-show.
I like Gulak’s strategy of punch Andrews in the face repeatedly
I wonder if Sami and Mark Andrews were Dance battling in the back.
On the plus side, I’m very confident Drew Gulak will destroy Mark Andrews
I have a bad feeling Mustafa Ali isn’t advancing tonight
::cut to Big E handing Braun $20 and his own bulldozer to bench press::
Wooo Day rocks!
That crowd is going to be hyped for 205 after Braun killed an Uso.
Oh god, Braun and Alexa have just done that anime cliche where the boy falls on top of the girl, but in reverse.
+1
Braun and Strowman with the anime style meet cute
+1 Great minds.
Braun and Alexa
Strowman holding Alexa like an angry kitten is adorable
Have you ever seen a bear hump a rabbit?
I feel like I’m going to have dreams of Alexa, but she’ll be Braun sized.
To be fair, using her current height as a starting point, “giant” Alexa would only be about 5-10.
@Bigsexy75 I’ll take the giant Alexa.
a Braun-sized Alexa, you say? Hmmmm
Would you rather face ONE Braun-sized Alexa, or ONE HUNDRED Alexa-sized Braun’s?
I can’t wait to see if these guys can solve the murders of Tupac and Biggie.
Didn’t the Fashion Police close this case?
So that’s what “How Do You Want It?” Was about? Pac really was a soothsayer
+1 I laughed way too hard at this
Will that happen at Fastlane?
Hmm, 3 indie style wrestlers vs 3 WWE style workers Sunday.
UNDERLOOKED?!?!
What’s the flip? Overrated? Ha!
Maybe it’s a portmanteau of Underrated and Overlooked?
Why? I don’t know why he swallowed the fly, perhaps he’ll die..
+1
KO immediately puts Sami in an armbar and he taps out Sunday.
Wouldn’t that betrayal have been better used in the title match it’s like cheating on a PSAT
This semi face turn again could’ve been better Sunday, Zayn, Styles & Nak Mania would’ve been cool
+1
So…without Cena, was this Sami Zayn wins the championship?
Except that, it wasn’t the title match.
WAY TO KILL WHAT LITTLE INTRIGUE YOU HAD GOING INTO SUNDAY
Heh… yeah… young people.
Is wad shot young people slang for premature ejaculation?
That’s called the Wad Shot, and it’s apparently Shane McMahon’s new finisher (pun intended).
What happened to the plan? I mean, the plan was for the match on Sunday.
That was a great match. Since Cena’s gonna win anyway, they should just replay it on Sunday and photoshop Cena pinning everyone at the end.
In what world does the champ have to be in this match a few days before a pay per view and John cena just sits around watching?
Why don’t they just go under the ring and get weapons?
Styles does realize that nothing is on the line in this match, and he totally doesn’t have to break up pins, right?
This is why I miss Prize Fighter Kevin Owens. He’d never be caught up in this nonsense
Momentum is on the line.
This is the opposite of an elimination match because people keep getting added.
AJ practicing for keeping his title on Sunday.
That was more like a shallow six on Owens there
Can someone come up with a drinking game for Fastlane, I feel like I’m going to need it.
I would say just drink whenever the show makes you sad, but yeah… that’s just alcoholism.