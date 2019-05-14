WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 5/14/19

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.14.19

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

At WWE Money in the Bank, a career-changing contract for a championship opportunity will be hanging in the balance. The four Smackdown Live Superstars competing in the match will be looking to gain momentum heading into the all-important Ladder Match when they clash in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Who will have the upper hand heading into WWE Money in the Bank: Finn Bálor, Ali, Randy Orton or Andrade? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Note: The show is being taped early today, as they’re in London, England, so please keep the live thread as spoiler free as you can/you’d like!

Our five-point preview:

