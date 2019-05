Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

He’s back! After a month on the shelf following knee surgery, Big E is returning to Smackdown Live, which is cause for a party! The New Day are throwing a Welcome Back Celebration you won’t want to miss for their friend. What do WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have planned? Find out when the celebration kicks off Smackdown Live, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)