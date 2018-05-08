WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 5/8/18

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

In the wake of a volatile WWE Backlash pay-per-view, WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura remain embroiled in a bitter rivalry, and SmackDown LIVE braces for WWE Money in the Bank with three explosive Qualifying Matches. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Like Monday’s episode of Raw, Smackdown looks like it’s dealing with the backlash from Backlash by keeping its head down and doing some good wrestling matches. Good call.

2. “How will Styles and Nakamura settle their heated rivalry?” With kicks to the dick, I bet!

3. Daniel Bryan takes on Rusev in a Money in the Bank qualifier, which I hope ends with Paige stopping the match and letting them both in for being national and international treasures respectively.

4. Charlotte Flair battles Peyton Royce, who finally has a t-shirt for sale on WWE Shop and therefore cannot lose. I won’t accept it.

5. Finally we have Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz, which either needs to end with Miz winning and Bryan winning his match, or both of them losing so they can fight each other. One or the other.

+1 your favorite comments as always and we’ll throw 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show!