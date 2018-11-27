WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 11/27/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

AJ Styles has not been seen on Tuesday nights since his controversial WWE Championship loss to Daniel Bryan. The Phenomenal One will return to SmackDown LIVE tonight, and he plans to address Bryan ahead of their title rematch at WWE TLC. What will Styles have to say upon his return to the house he built? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw, so no matter how bad Smackdown is, it seems really great.

2. Becky Lynch returns, and hopefully lights that Nia Jax promo from Monday on fire.

3. Jeff Hardy celebrates his 20th anniversary in WWE! Second part of that sentence, “by having a heel, probably Randy Orton again,put a gun in his ear hole and twirl it around.”

4. The Usos face The Bar, and I’m 75% sure it won’t end with anybody peeing on Cesaro’s jacket.

5. Going forward, if Raw’s going to be that bad I demand Smackdown have a 30-minute pre-show every week that’s just Billie Kay and Peyton Royce recapping the previous week’s show.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Enjoy the show!

